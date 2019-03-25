WE <3 KLSU
1. The Microphones - I Felt Your Shape
2. Dirty Projectors - Two Doves (Live at Other Music)
3. Natalia Lafourcade - Azul (feat. Rodrigo Amarante)
4. Rosalía - I See a Darkness
5. Good Morning - To Be Won
6. Kermit the Frog - It's Not Easy Being Green
7. Rodgers and Hammerstein - Edelweiss
8. Wilco - Less Than You Think
9. Rodrigo Amarante - The Ribbon
10. Moses Sumney - Plastic
11. Grouper - Living Room
12. Radiohead - Daydreaming
13. The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band - I Won't Hurt You
14. Milo - Note to Mrs
15. Karl Blau - If I've Died On You
16. Chet Baker - I Get Along Without You Very Well
17. The Books - The Lemon of Pink I
18. Louis Andriessen - Deuxième Chorale (perf. Brett William Dietz)
19. Mutual Benefit - Nocturne
20. Animal Collective - Loch Raven
21. Björk - Virus
22. Daniel Johnston - Some Things Last A Long Time