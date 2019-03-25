sleepy town logo

WE <3 KLSU

1. The Microphones - I Felt Your Shape

2. Dirty Projectors - Two Doves (Live at Other Music)

3. Natalia Lafourcade - Azul (feat. Rodrigo Amarante)

4. Rosalía - I See a Darkness

5. Good Morning - To Be Won

6. Kermit the Frog - It's Not Easy Being Green

7. Rodgers and Hammerstein - Edelweiss

8. Wilco - Less Than You Think

9. Rodrigo Amarante - The Ribbon

10. Moses Sumney - Plastic

11. Grouper - Living Room

12. Radiohead - Daydreaming

13. The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band - I Won't Hurt You

14. Milo - Note to Mrs

15. Karl Blau - If I've Died On You

16. Chet Baker - I Get Along Without You Very Well

17. The Books - The Lemon of Pink I

18. Louis Andriessen - Deuxième Chorale (perf. Brett William Dietz)

19. Mutual Benefit - Nocturne 

20. Animal Collective - Loch Raven

21. Björk - Virus

22. Daniel Johnston - Some Things Last A Long Time

