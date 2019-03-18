bedside radio logo

Life can be so heavy. We endeavored to make a playlist that makes you feel like you're floating. Happy listening~

1. The Dead Texan - The Struggle

2. Avey Tare - Crumbling Land 

3. Thuja - Track 02

4. Duval Timothy - Language 

5. Naná Vasconcelos - Garimpo

6. Oneohtrix Point Never - Cryo

7. David August - ELYSIAN FIELDS

8. Sarah Davachi - Flowers and Other Voiceless Things 

9. Nicolas Jaar - Mistress 

10. Loscil - En Masse

11. Fennesz - Transit 

12. Nicholas Payton - Madmwazél Ayiti 

13. David Lang - Memory Pieces: I. cage

14. David Lang - Memory Pieces: III. wed

15. Hiroshi Yoshimura - Water Copy

16. Hiroshi Yoshimura - Urban Snow 

17. Mary Lattimore - Their Faces Streaked with Light and Filled with Pity

18. Sarah Davachi - Evensong

19. Dedekind Cut - Hollow Earth

Load comments