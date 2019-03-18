Life can be so heavy. We endeavored to make a playlist that makes you feel like you're floating. Happy listening~
1. The Dead Texan - The Struggle
2. Avey Tare - Crumbling Land
3. Thuja - Track 02
4. Duval Timothy - Language
5. Naná Vasconcelos - Garimpo
6. Oneohtrix Point Never - Cryo
7. David August - ELYSIAN FIELDS
8. Sarah Davachi - Flowers and Other Voiceless Things
9. Nicolas Jaar - Mistress
10. Loscil - En Masse
11. Fennesz - Transit
12. Nicholas Payton - Madmwazél Ayiti
13. David Lang - Memory Pieces: I. cage
14. David Lang - Memory Pieces: III. wed
15. Hiroshi Yoshimura - Water Copy
16. Hiroshi Yoshimura - Urban Snow
17. Mary Lattimore - Their Faces Streaked with Light and Filled with Pity
18. Sarah Davachi - Evensong
19. Dedekind Cut - Hollow Earth