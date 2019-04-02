sleepy town logo

1. The Flamingos - As Time Goes By

2. Loving - Sweet Fruit

3. Dirty Beaches - Elizabeth's Theme

4. Jamila Woods - Emerald Street (feat. Saba)

5. Dirty Projectors - A Labor More Restful

6. Floating Action - To Connect

7. Shakey Graves - To cure what ails...

8. Hinds - Solar Gap 

9. Broken Social Scene - Guilty Cubicles 

10. Bon Iver - 21 M◊◊N WATER

11. Bellows - Hello Morning 

12. Sufjan Stevens - Size Too Small

13. Nat King Cole - Nature Boy

14. John Cage - In A Landscape 

15. Animal Collective - Bees 

16. Chris Reimer - About 

17. Felicia Atkinson - This Impermanent Gold 

18. Avey Tare - Our Little Chapter

19. Avey Tare - Nostalgia in Lemonade 

20. Julia Wolfe, Robert Black - Stronghold: I. —

21. Les Halles - Contemplating My Own Absence 

22. Belle Mare - The Once Happy Heart 

23. Cindy Lee - Left Hand Path

24. Julian Lynch - Rivers

