1. The Flamingos - As Time Goes By
2. Loving - Sweet Fruit
3. Dirty Beaches - Elizabeth's Theme
4. Jamila Woods - Emerald Street (feat. Saba)
5. Dirty Projectors - A Labor More Restful
6. Floating Action - To Connect
7. Shakey Graves - To cure what ails...
8. Hinds - Solar Gap
9. Broken Social Scene - Guilty Cubicles
10. Bon Iver - 21 M◊◊N WATER
11. Bellows - Hello Morning
12. Sufjan Stevens - Size Too Small
13. Nat King Cole - Nature Boy
14. John Cage - In A Landscape
15. Animal Collective - Bees
16. Chris Reimer - About
17. Felicia Atkinson - This Impermanent Gold
18. Avey Tare - Our Little Chapter
19. Avey Tare - Nostalgia in Lemonade
20. Julia Wolfe, Robert Black - Stronghold: I. —
21. Les Halles - Contemplating My Own Absence
22. Belle Mare - The Once Happy Heart
23. Cindy Lee - Left Hand Path
24. Julian Lynch - Rivers