It is 3/11 but unfortunately no 311 tracks made it onto this playlist. However, we had a fun moon-themed block! Peace & a healthy sleep schedule to all~
1. Emily Yacina - Katie
2. h hunt - Having a Bath
3. naran ratan - Forevertime Journeys
4. Elvis Presley - Blue Moon - Take 9/M
5. Benny Goodman Quartet - Moonglow - Take 1
6. Elvis Presley - Dainty Little Moonbeams
7. Erykah Badu - Orange Moon
8. Scarlett Johansson, Joaquin Phoenix - The Moon Song
9. Radiohead - Sail to the Moon
10. Pauline Oliveros, Silvia Tarozzi, Massimo Simoni - Thirteen Changes: No. 10, Standing Naked in the Moonlight - Music Washing the Body
11. Willie Nelson - Moonlight In Vermont
12. Atlas Sound - Ready, Set, Glow
13. Mount Eerie - Clear Moon
14. Mount Eerie - (2 Moons)
15. The Microphones - The Mooooooon (Version)
16. Fleece - Voyager (By the Sea)
17. Yusef Laten - The Plum Blossom
18. John Cage, Alexei Lubimov - Prelude for Meditaiton
19. Jeffrey Lewis & the Junkyard - To Be Objectified
20. John Prine - The Great Compromise
21. Fursaxa - Birds Inspire Epic Bards
22. Fursaxa - Alone In The Dark Wood
23. John Cage, Alexei Lubimov - Dream
24. Björk - Dark Matter
25. Emily A. Sprague - Friend Forest
26. Frankie Reyes - ¿Qué Saves Tú?
27. Masahyoshi Fujita - Book of Life
28. F.S. Blumm, Nils Frahm - Day Two Three