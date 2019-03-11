bedside radio logo

It is 3/11 but unfortunately no 311 tracks made it onto this playlist. However, we had a fun moon-themed block! Peace & a healthy sleep schedule to all~

1. Emily Yacina - Katie

2. h hunt - Having a Bath

3. naran ratan - Forevertime Journeys

4. Elvis Presley - Blue Moon - Take 9/M

5. Benny Goodman Quartet - Moonglow - Take 1

6. Elvis Presley - Dainty Little Moonbeams

7. Erykah Badu - Orange Moon

8. Scarlett Johansson, Joaquin Phoenix - The Moon Song

9. Radiohead - Sail to the Moon

10. Pauline Oliveros, Silvia Tarozzi, Massimo Simoni - Thirteen Changes: No. 10, Standing Naked in the Moonlight - Music Washing the Body

11. Willie Nelson - Moonlight In Vermont

12. Atlas Sound - Ready, Set, Glow

13. Mount Eerie - Clear Moon

14. Mount Eerie - (2 Moons)

15. The Microphones - The Mooooooon (Version)

16. Fleece - Voyager (By the Sea)

17. Yusef Laten - The Plum Blossom

18. John Cage, Alexei Lubimov - Prelude for Meditaiton

19. Jeffrey Lewis & the Junkyard - To Be Objectified 

20. John Prine - The Great Compromise

21. Fursaxa - Birds Inspire Epic Bards

22. Fursaxa - Alone In The Dark Wood

23. John Cage, Alexei Lubimov - Dream

24. Björk - Dark Matter

25. Emily A. Sprague - Friend Forest

26. Frankie Reyes - ¿Qué Saves Tú?

27. Masahyoshi Fujita - Book of Life

28. F.S. Blumm, Nils Frahm - Day Two Three 

Load comments