1. Shinichi Atobe - The Test of Machine 2
2. Loren Connors, Jim O'Rourke - Now Who Are These Guys?
3. Roy Montgomery - Clear Night, Port Hills
4. Syd Barrett - Word Song
5. Ian William Craig - Before Meaning Comes
6. Lawrence English - Watching It Unfold
7. Patrick Watson - Wooden Arms
8. Patrick Watson - Quiet Crowd
9. Federico Durand - Lluvia de estrellas
10. Boards of Canada - Wildlife Analysis
11. ⣎⡇ꉺლ༽இ•̛)ྀ◞ ༎ຶ ༽ৣৢ؞ৢ؞ؖ ꉺლ - ・✧(๑ඕัළ*.。 * ̈°。
12. Celer - Elapsed Paradise
13. Chad VanGaalen - Molten Light
14. Taylor Deupree - Minism
15. Toru Takemitsu - Umi e (Toward the Sea): I - The Night
16. Timber Timbre - Hot Dreams
17. Felicia Atkinson, Jefre Cantu-Ledesma - ME
18. Kyle Bobby Dunn - Variations on a Theme by St-Dipshit
19. Tomasz Bednarczyk - Saturday Evening
20.Toru Takemitsu - Rain Tree Sketch
21. Hiroshi Yoshimura - Blink
22. Visible Cloaks - Moon (Bonus Track)