sleep town city

1. Shinichi Atobe - The Test of Machine 2

2. Loren Connors, Jim O'Rourke - Now Who Are These Guys?

3. Roy Montgomery - Clear Night, Port Hills

4. Syd Barrett - Word Song

5. Ian William Craig - Before Meaning Comes

6. Lawrence English - Watching It Unfold

7. Patrick Watson - Wooden Arms

8. Patrick Watson - Quiet Crowd 

9. Federico Durand - Lluvia de estrellas

10. Boards of Canada - Wildlife Analysis 

11. ⣎⡇ꉺლ༽இ•̛)ྀ◞ ༎ຶ ༽ৣৢ؞ৢ؞ؖ ꉺლ - ・✧(๑ඕัළ*.。 * ̈°。

12. Celer - Elapsed Paradise

13. Chad VanGaalen - Molten Light

14. Taylor Deupree - Minism 

15. Toru Takemitsu - Umi e (Toward the Sea): I - The Night

16. Timber Timbre - Hot Dreams

17. Felicia Atkinson, Jefre Cantu-Ledesma - ME

18. Kyle Bobby Dunn - Variations on a Theme by St-Dipshit

19. Tomasz Bednarczyk - Saturday Evening

20.Toru Takemitsu - Rain Tree Sketch

21. Hiroshi Yoshimura - Blink

22. Visible Cloaks - Moon (Bonus Track)

