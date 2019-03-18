Free Samples 3/16/19

This week's Free Samples deconstructed The Rap Year Book's "Most Important Song" from *almost* every year starting in 1979 and ending in 1993. Next week, I will continue to deconstruct the "Most Important Song" from 1994 until 2014.
Note: Format is 1. Original -> Sample
***= The Rap Year Book's Most Important Song for that particular year (year in parentheses)
1. Good Times- Chic
Rapper's Delight- The Sugarhill Gang*** (1979)
The Breaks- Kurtis Blow*** (1980)
2. Funky Sensation- Gwen McCrae
Jazzy Sensation- Afrika Bambaataa and the Jazzy Five*** (1981)
3. The Message- Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five*** (1982)
Check Yo Self (The Message Remix)- Ice Cube
4. 6 in the Mornin- Ice-T*** (1986)
3-6 in the Morning- Three 6 Mafia
5. Paid in Full- Eric B. and Rakim*** (1987)
Paid in Full- Mobb Deep
6. You'll Like It Too- Funkadelic
Straight Outta Compton- N.W.A.*** (1988)
7. Funky Drummer- James Brown
Fight the Power- Public Enemy*** (1989)
8. Memory Band- Rotary Connection
Bonita Applebum- A Tribe Called Quest*** (1990)
9. Hung up on My Baby- Isaac Hayes
Mind Playing Tricks on Me- Geto Boys*** (1991)
10. Nuthin' but a G Thang- Dr. Dre ft Snoop Dogg*** (1992)
I'm Real- Kris Kross
11. As Long As I've Got You- The Charmels
C.R.E.A.M.- Wu-Tang Clan*** (1993)