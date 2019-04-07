Free Samples 4/6/19

This week's Free Samples included a mix of samples Xochi loves, a good Kanye interpolation, some OG Nicki Minaj freestyle, and a nice Fleetwood Mac cover :)

If you have any samples, covers or interpolations you want to hear featured on the show, please email me at yramir2@lsu.edu :-)

Note: Format is 1. Original -> Sample

1. Fallin' In Love- Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds 

Best I Ever Had- Drake 

2. We Gettin' Down- Weldon Irvine 

Award Tour- A Tribe Called Quest

The Glory- Kanye West 

World Tour- Wale ft. Jazmine Sullivan 

3. Grindin'- Clipse 

Grindin Free Style- Nicki Minaj 

4. The Boss- James Brown

Get Down- Nas

5. (If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don't Want to Be Right- Bobby Bland 

Nosetalgia- Pusha T ft. Kendrick Lamar 

Mamacita- Travis Scott

6. Chonkyfire- OutKast

Down & Out- Kid Cudi

7. Ain't No Love In the Heart of the City- Bobby Bland

Heart Of The City- Jay-Z

8. That's All for Everyone- Fleetwood Mac

That's All for Everyone- Tame Impala

