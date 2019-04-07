Free Samples 4/6/19

This week's Free Samples included a mix of samples Xochi loves, a good Kanye interpolation, some OG Nicki Minaj freestyle, and a nice Fleetwood Mac cover :)
If you have any samples, covers or interpolations you want to hear featured on the show, please email me at yramir2@lsu.edu :-)
Note: Format is 1. Original -> Sample
1. Fallin' In Love- Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds
Best I Ever Had- Drake
2. We Gettin' Down- Weldon Irvine
Award Tour- A Tribe Called Quest
The Glory- Kanye West
World Tour- Wale ft. Jazmine Sullivan
3. Grindin'- Clipse
Grindin Free Style- Nicki Minaj
4. The Boss- James Brown
Get Down- Nas
5. (If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don't Want to Be Right- Bobby Bland
Nosetalgia- Pusha T ft. Kendrick Lamar
Mamacita- Travis Scott
6. Chonkyfire- OutKast
Down & Out- Kid Cudi
7. Ain't No Love In the Heart of the City- Bobby Bland
Heart Of The City- Jay-Z
8. That's All for Everyone- Fleetwood Mac
That's All for Everyone- Tame Impala