Magical Mystery Tour: Stones Throw - 4/3/19

This week's Magical Mystery Tour focuses on the independent record label, Stones Throw. The label was founded in 1996 by Los Angeles-based DJ, Peanut Butter Wolf. Stones Throw has helped develop some of the most influential artists in Hip-Hop such as MF Doom, Madlib, J Dilla, and many more. More recently, Stones Throw has also signed some prominent indie artists such as Jerry Paper and Mild High Club. DJ Bold and Brash will be guiding you through the essential collection of records from the Stones Throw label.

Peanut Butter Wold - Styles Crew Flows Beats

MF Doom - Go With The Flow

Madvillain - Rhinestone Cowboy

MF Doom - Rhymes Like Dimes (ft. Cucumber Slice)

Charizma & Peanut Butter Wolf - Methods

Quasimoto - Seasons Change

Quasimoto - Real Eyes

Lootpack - Level Zero (ft. Oh No & Medaphoar)

J Dilla - Don't Cry

J Dilla - Dime Piece (ft. Dwele)

Jerry Paper - Grey Area (ft. Weyes Blood)

Jerry Paper - Everything Borrowed

Jerry Paper - Kill The Dream

Gary Wilson - Debbie Debbie

Gary Wilson - When You Walk Into My Dreams

James Pants - Clouds Over The Pacific

Mild High Club - Homage

Load comments