Magical Mystery Tour: Stones Throw - 4/3/19

This week's Magical Mystery Tour focuses on the independent record label, Stones Throw. The label was founded in 1996 by Los Angeles-based DJ, Peanut Butter Wolf. Stones Throw has helped develop some of the most influential artists in Hip-Hop such as MF Doom, Madlib, J Dilla, and many more. More recently, Stones Throw has also signed some prominent indie artists such as Jerry Paper and Mild High Club. DJ Bold and Brash will be guiding you through the essential collection of records from the Stones Throw label.
Peanut Butter Wold - Styles Crew Flows Beats
MF Doom - Go With The Flow
Madvillain - Rhinestone Cowboy
MF Doom - Rhymes Like Dimes (ft. Cucumber Slice)
Charizma & Peanut Butter Wolf - Methods
Quasimoto - Seasons Change
Quasimoto - Real Eyes
Lootpack - Level Zero (ft. Oh No & Medaphoar)
J Dilla - Don't Cry
J Dilla - Dime Piece (ft. Dwele)
Jerry Paper - Grey Area (ft. Weyes Blood)
Jerry Paper - Everything Borrowed
Jerry Paper - Kill The Dream
Gary Wilson - Debbie Debbie
Gary Wilson - When You Walk Into My Dreams
James Pants - Clouds Over The Pacific
Mild High Club - Homage