Magical Mystery Tour 3/27/19

This week's Magical Mystery Tour focuses on the work of each of the individual members of the Beatles (with the exception of a request for a song by Sean Lennon, John Lennon and Yoko Ono's son).

Hosted by DJ Bold and Brash

Paul McCartney - Band on the Run

Paul McCartney - Let Me Roll It

Paul McCartney - Maybe I'm Amazed

Paul & Linda McCartney - Ram On

John Lennon - Mind Games

John Lennon - Imagine

John Lennon - Hold On

George Harrison - Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)

George Harrison - My Sweet Lord

George Harrison - Wah-Wah

George Harrison - Out of the Blue

Ringo Starr - Photograph

The Claypool Lennon Delirium - The Monolith of Phobos 

Load comments