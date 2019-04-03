This week's Magical Mystery Tour focuses on the work of each of the individual members of the Beatles (with the exception of a request for a song by Sean Lennon, John Lennon and Yoko Ono's son).
Hosted by DJ Bold and Brash
Paul McCartney - Band on the Run
Paul McCartney - Let Me Roll It
Paul McCartney - Maybe I'm Amazed
Paul & Linda McCartney - Ram On
John Lennon - Mind Games
John Lennon - Imagine
John Lennon - Hold On
George Harrison - Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)
George Harrison - My Sweet Lord
George Harrison - Wah-Wah
George Harrison - Out of the Blue
Ringo Starr - Photograph
The Claypool Lennon Delirium - The Monolith of Phobos