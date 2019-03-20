Magical Mystery Tour Image 3/20/19

"IT'S KKB, LETS GO!"

  1. Beck - E-PRO (BAD CARDTRIDGE) (Hell Yes EP)
  2. GoldFish (ft Sakhile Moleshe) - We Come Together
  3. Elohim - She Talks Too Much
  4. I Fight Dragons - My Way
  5. Bit Brigade - Select Screen (From Legend of Zelda)
  6. Bit Brigade - Title 2 (From Legend of Zelda)
  7. Bit Brigade - Ending (From Legend of Zelda)
  8. Kero Kero Bonito - Sick Beat
  9. MUSE - Algorithm
  10. Daft Punk - Sea of Simulation (TRON OST)
  11. Daft Punk - End of Line (TRON OST)
  12. Waveshaper - The Engineer Pt 2
  13. Lazerhawk - Star Hustler
  14. Porter Robinson - Goodbye to a World
  15. Anamanaguchi (ft Bianca Raquel) - Prom Night

