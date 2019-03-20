"IT'S KKB, LETS GO!"
- Beck - E-PRO (BAD CARDTRIDGE) (Hell Yes EP)
- GoldFish (ft Sakhile Moleshe) - We Come Together
- Elohim - She Talks Too Much
- I Fight Dragons - My Way
- Bit Brigade - Select Screen (From Legend of Zelda)
- Bit Brigade - Title 2 (From Legend of Zelda)
- Bit Brigade - Ending (From Legend of Zelda)
- Kero Kero Bonito - Sick Beat
- MUSE - Algorithm
- Daft Punk - Sea of Simulation (TRON OST)
- Daft Punk - End of Line (TRON OST)
- Waveshaper - The Engineer Pt 2
- Lazerhawk - Star Hustler
- Porter Robinson - Goodbye to a World
- Anamanaguchi (ft Bianca Raquel) - Prom Night