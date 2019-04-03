120 More Minutes
Sean

Fundraiser show, played some of my favorites of we've heard this year. Special thanks to everyone who donated!

1) The Cure - In Between Days

2) The Clash - Train In Vain

3) Squeeze - Tempted

4) The Police - When the World Is Running Down, You Make the Best of What's Still Around

5) Simple Minds - All the Things She Said

6) The Cult - Rain

7) Gene Loves Jezebel - Desire (Come and Get It)

8) New Order - Bizarre Love Triangle 

9) Yaz - Don't Go 

10) Bronski Beat - Smalltown Boy 

11) Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart

12) The Sound - Heartland

13) Mission of Burma - That's When I Reach for My Revolver 

14) The Feelies - Moscow Nights

15) R.E.M. - Laughing 

16) Husker Du - Makes No Sense At All

17) fIREHOSE - Choose Any Memory

18) Dinosaur Jr. - The Lung 

19) Digable Planets - Where I'm From

20) Tom Tom Club - Genius of Love

21) Prince - I Wanna Be Your Lover

22) The Whitest Boy Alive - 1517

23) Phoenix - If I Ever Feel Better

24) New Order - Age of Consent 

25) Bloc Party - This Modern Love 

