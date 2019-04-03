Fundraiser show, played some of my favorites of we've heard this year. Special thanks to everyone who donated!
1) The Cure - In Between Days
2) The Clash - Train In Vain
3) Squeeze - Tempted
4) The Police - When the World Is Running Down, You Make the Best of What's Still Around
5) Simple Minds - All the Things She Said
6) The Cult - Rain
7) Gene Loves Jezebel - Desire (Come and Get It)
8) New Order - Bizarre Love Triangle
9) Yaz - Don't Go
10) Bronski Beat - Smalltown Boy
11) Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart
12) The Sound - Heartland
13) Mission of Burma - That's When I Reach for My Revolver
14) The Feelies - Moscow Nights
15) R.E.M. - Laughing
16) Husker Du - Makes No Sense At All
17) fIREHOSE - Choose Any Memory
18) Dinosaur Jr. - The Lung
19) Digable Planets - Where I'm From
20) Tom Tom Club - Genius of Love
21) Prince - I Wanna Be Your Lover
22) The Whitest Boy Alive - 1517
23) Phoenix - If I Ever Feel Better
24) New Order - Age of Consent
25) Bloc Party - This Modern Love