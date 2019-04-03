120 More Minutes
Sean

Classic 80's alt tonight, with a little bit of everything.

1) Killing Joke - Eighties 

2) Bauhaus - Dark Entries 

3) The Sound - Skeletons 

4) Sad Lovers and Giants - Things We Never Did

5) Echo & The Bunnymen - A Promise 

6) The The - This Is the Day

7) The Fixx - The Sign of Fire 

8) The Police - Spirits In the Material World

9) New Order - The Perfect Kiss 

10) Joy Division - Transmission 

11) The Cure - A Forest

12) Depeche Mode - Never Let Me Down Again

13) New Order - Primitive Notion

14) Orange Juice - Blue Boy

15) Mission of Burma - Academy Fight Song

16) R.E.M. - Wolves, Lower

17) Violent Femmes - Gone Daddy Gone

18) The Smiths - There Is a Light That Never Goes Out

19) U2 - Fire

20) The Stone Roses - Waterfall

21) Pixies - Gigantic 

22) Yo La Tengo - Gigantic 

23) Pavement - Box Elder

24) The Tragically Hip - Poets 

25) The Stone Roses - I Am the Resurrection 

Load comments