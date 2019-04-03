Classic 80's alt tonight, with a little bit of everything.
1) Killing Joke - Eighties
2) Bauhaus - Dark Entries
3) The Sound - Skeletons
4) Sad Lovers and Giants - Things We Never Did
5) Echo & The Bunnymen - A Promise
6) The The - This Is the Day
7) The Fixx - The Sign of Fire
8) The Police - Spirits In the Material World
9) New Order - The Perfect Kiss
10) Joy Division - Transmission
11) The Cure - A Forest
12) Depeche Mode - Never Let Me Down Again
13) New Order - Primitive Notion
14) Orange Juice - Blue Boy
15) Mission of Burma - Academy Fight Song
16) R.E.M. - Wolves, Lower
17) Violent Femmes - Gone Daddy Gone
18) The Smiths - There Is a Light That Never Goes Out
19) U2 - Fire
20) The Stone Roses - Waterfall
21) Pixies - Gigantic
22) Yo La Tengo - Gigantic
23) Pavement - Box Elder
24) The Tragically Hip - Poets
25) The Stone Roses - I Am the Resurrection