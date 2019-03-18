120 More Minutes 3/17/19

Played some of our favorite artists that were making music in the 80/90s alt scene we love so much and who are still making music today.

1) New Order - Dreams Never End (1981)

2) New Order - Regret (1993)

3) New Order - Crystal (2001)

4) U2 - Twilight (1980)

5) U2 - Do You Feel Loved? (1997)

6) U2 - Iris (Hold Me Close) (2014)

7) Talking Heads - Girlfriend is Better (1983)

8) David Byrne - Everybody's Coming To My House (2018)

9) The Feelies - Original Love (1980)

10) The Feelies - Away (1988)

11) The Feelies - Gone, Gone, Gone (2017)

12) Uncle Tupelo - Black Eye (1992)

13) Wilco - Handshake Drugs (2004)

14) Wilco - Impossible Germany (2007)

15) Husker Du - Celebrated Summer (1985)

16) Bob Mould - Celebrated Summer (2019)

17) Dinosaur Jr. - The Wagon (1991)

18) J Mascis - See You at the Movies (2018)

19) Sonic Youth - Dirty Boots (1990)

20) Thurston Moore - Smoke of Dreams (2017)

21) Yo La Tengo - From a Motel 6 (1993)

22) Yo La Tengo - Today Is the Day (Rock Version) (2003)

23) Yo La Tengo - Ohm (2013)

24) Pavement - Cut Your Hair (1994)

25) Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks - Shiggy (2018)

