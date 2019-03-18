120 More Minutes 3/17/19

Played some of our favorite artists that were making music in the 80/90s alt scene we love so much and who are still making music today.
1) New Order - Dreams Never End (1981)
2) New Order - Regret (1993)
3) New Order - Crystal (2001)
4) U2 - Twilight (1980)
5) U2 - Do You Feel Loved? (1997)
6) U2 - Iris (Hold Me Close) (2014)
7) Talking Heads - Girlfriend is Better (1983)
8) David Byrne - Everybody's Coming To My House (2018)
9) The Feelies - Original Love (1980)
10) The Feelies - Away (1988)
11) The Feelies - Gone, Gone, Gone (2017)
12) Uncle Tupelo - Black Eye (1992)
13) Wilco - Handshake Drugs (2004)
14) Wilco - Impossible Germany (2007)
15) Husker Du - Celebrated Summer (1985)
16) Bob Mould - Celebrated Summer (2019)
17) Dinosaur Jr. - The Wagon (1991)
18) J Mascis - See You at the Movies (2018)
19) Sonic Youth - Dirty Boots (1990)
20) Thurston Moore - Smoke of Dreams (2017)
21) Yo La Tengo - From a Motel 6 (1993)
22) Yo La Tengo - Today Is the Day (Rock Version) (2003)
23) Yo La Tengo - Ohm (2013)
24) Pavement - Cut Your Hair (1994)
25) Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks - Shiggy (2018)