120 More Minutes
Sean

Mr. McYams turned the big 5-1 yesterday, so we played some of his favorites and revisited the music that shaped my music taste.

1) The Feelies - On the Roof

2) Lou Reed - Dirty Blvd.

3) The Modern Lovers - Old World

4) Television - Elevation

5) Big Star - Mod Lang

6) The Replacements - Alex Chilton

7) Husker Du - Don't Want to Know If You Are Lonely

8) fIREHOSE - Windmilling

9) R.E.M. - Laughing 

10) Midnight Oil - Dreamworld

11) Died Pretty - Out of My Hands

12) The Tragically Hip - Nautical Disaster 

13) Wire - Map Ref 41 Degrees N 93 Degrees W

14) The Pretenders - Message of Love

15) Squeeze - Cool for Cats

16) The Police - Man in a Suitcase

17) Talking Heads - Pull Up the Roots

18) A Tribe Called Quest - Youthful Expression 

19) De La Soul - Eye Know 

20) Chaka Khan - I Feel for You

21) Prince - Lady Cab Driver

22) New Order - True Faith

23) The Jesus And Mary Chain - Just Like Honey

24) Yo La Tengo - Pablo and Andrea

25) Ought - Beautiful Blue Sky

26) U2 - One Tree Hill

