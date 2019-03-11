120 More Minutes

Mr. McYams turned the big 5-1 yesterday, so we played some of his favorites and revisited the music that shaped my music taste.
1) The Feelies - On the Roof
2) Lou Reed - Dirty Blvd.
3) The Modern Lovers - Old World
4) Television - Elevation
5) Big Star - Mod Lang
6) The Replacements - Alex Chilton
7) Husker Du - Don't Want to Know If You Are Lonely
8) fIREHOSE - Windmilling
9) R.E.M. - Laughing
10) Midnight Oil - Dreamworld
11) Died Pretty - Out of My Hands
12) The Tragically Hip - Nautical Disaster
13) Wire - Map Ref 41 Degrees N 93 Degrees W
14) The Pretenders - Message of Love
15) Squeeze - Cool for Cats
16) The Police - Man in a Suitcase
17) Talking Heads - Pull Up the Roots
18) A Tribe Called Quest - Youthful Expression
19) De La Soul - Eye Know
20) Chaka Khan - I Feel for You
21) Prince - Lady Cab Driver
22) New Order - True Faith
23) The Jesus And Mary Chain - Just Like Honey
24) Yo La Tengo - Pablo and Andrea
25) Ought - Beautiful Blue Sky
26) U2 - One Tree Hill