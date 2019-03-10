MBA show graphic

Stevie Wonder - Heaven Help us All

Curtis Mayfield - Move On Up

The Isley Brothers - It's Your Thing

Idris Muhammad - Turn This Mutha Out

Teena Marie - Square Biz

Kid Creole & the Coconuts - I'm A Wonderful Thing, Baby

Altın Gün - Goca Dünya

Weather Report - Black Market

Weather Report - And Then

David Bowie - Right

David Bowie - Somebody Up There Likes Me

Sly & The Family Stone - I Want To Take You Higher

Funkadelic - Can You Get To That

Isaac Hayes - Walk On By

Isaac Hayes - Hung Up On My Baby

Parliament - Funkentelechy

War - Why Can't We Be Friends?

War - Spill The Wine

Funkadelic - If You Don't Like The Effects, Don't Produce The Cause

Ohio Players - Love Rollercoaster

The Fatback Band - Backstrokin'

