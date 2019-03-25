Pangea 3/23/19

Gearing up for our fundraiser show next week! Expect a mix of the *best* content we've found over the years and the incredible tracks that truly color the international music scene.
Today's show was super fun -- we heard the sounds of French hip-hop and Finnish shoegaze.
- Cybe - The Moon Is Shining Above the Ricefields
- Shugo Tokumaru - Sleet
- Shye Ben Tzur, Jonny Greenwood, The Rajasthan Express - Junun
- Chief Commander Ebenzer Obey - Awa ewe iwoyi
- Orchestre Abass - Honam
- Sandy B - Amajovi Jovi
- Klub des Loosers - Vieille branche
- offonoff - in the car
- Bruno Pernadas - Anywhere in Spacetime
- Todd Terje - Preben Goes to Acapulco
- Henri Texier - Les "là bas"
- Björk - Human Behaviour (live)
- Yukihiro Takhashi - Disposable Love
- Masayoshi Takanaka - Sexy Dance
- Harry Hosono & The Yellow Magic Band - Shimendoka
- Kiko Dinucci, Juçara Marçal, Thiago França - Umbigada
- Almendra - Muchacha (ojos de papel)
- Boogarins - San Lorenzo
- Regina - Haluan Sinut
- Tilt - Jest Tylko To
- ゆらゆら帝国 - わかってほしい
- Bob Hund - Fortrangda Problem
- Jens Lekman - You Are the Light (By Which I Travel Into This and That)
- Spinvis - Voor Ik Vergeet
- Air - Kelly watch the stars
- Bleu Toucan - Magic Yume
- Melody's Echo Chamber - Bisou Magique
Tune in every Saturday 9-11 AM for Pangea - KLSU's international radio programming, broadcasted in the heart of Baton Rouge.
xoxo Dragonfly
-ˏˋ Stay updated with Pangea! ˎˊ-