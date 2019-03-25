Pangea 3/23/19

Gearing up for our fundraiser show next week! Expect a mix of the *best* content we've found over the years and the incredible tracks that truly color the international music scene.

Today's show was super fun -- we heard the sounds of French hip-hop and Finnish shoegaze. 

  1. Cybe - The Moon Is Shining Above the Ricefields
  2. Shugo Tokumaru - Sleet
  3. Shye Ben Tzur, Jonny Greenwood, The Rajasthan Express - Junun
  4. Chief Commander Ebenzer Obey - Awa ewe iwoyi
  5. Orchestre Abass - Honam
  6. Sandy B - Amajovi Jovi
  7. Klub des Loosers - Vieille branche
  8. offonoff - in the car
  9. Bruno Pernadas - Anywhere in Spacetime
  10. Todd Terje - Preben Goes to Acapulco
  11. Henri Texier - Les "là bas"
  12. Björk - Human Behaviour (live)
  13. Yukihiro Takhashi - Disposable Love
  14. Masayoshi Takanaka - Sexy Dance
  15. Harry Hosono & The Yellow Magic Band - Shimendoka
  16. Kiko Dinucci, Juçara Marçal, Thiago França - Umbigada
  17. Almendra - Muchacha (ojos de papel)
  18. Boogarins - San Lorenzo
  19. Regina - Haluan Sinut
  20. Tilt - Jest Tylko To
  21. ゆらゆら帝国 - わかってほしい
  22. Bob Hund - Fortrangda Problem
  23. Jens Lekman - You Are the Light (By Which I Travel Into This and That)
  24. Spinvis - Voor Ik Vergeet
  25. Air - Kelly watch the stars
  26. Bleu Toucan - Magic Yume
  27. Melody's Echo Chamber - Bisou Magique

Tune in every Saturday 9-11 AM for Pangea - KLSU's international radio programming, broadcasted in the heart of Baton Rouge.

 

xoxo Dragonfly 

 

-ˏˋ Stay updated with Pangea! ˎˊ-

 

facebook

twitter

soundcloud

Load comments