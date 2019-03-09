Pangea

this morning i was reminded of the sheer joy + bursting happiness i feel when sharing music with all of you. thanks for listening <3 

we celebrated women from across the globe in honor of international women's day.

1. Björk - Big Time Sensuality (Live)

2. The Knife - Pass This On

3. 竹内まりや - PLASTIC LOVE

4. Faye Wong - 想像

5. Pizzicato Five - Baby Love Child

6. Rosalía - Di Mi Nombre

7. Nara Leão - Desafinado

8. Sílvia Pérez Cruz - Acabou Chorare

9. Jennifer Lara - I Am in Love

10. Sister Nancy - One Two

11. The Lijadu Sisters - Bayi L'ense

12. Itoh Masyitoh - naon margina

13. Luzmila Carpio - Riqsiqa kasunchik

14. Astrud Gilberto - The Face I Love

15. Astrud Gilberto - Oba, Oba

16. Camélia Jordana - Comment Lui Dire

17. Melody's Echo Chamber - Quand Les Larmes D'un Ange Font Danser La Neige

18. My Bloody Valentine - if i am

19. Regina - Unessa

20. Juana Molina - Vive solo

21. Paavo - Skimmel

22. Sibylle Baier - I Lost Something in the Hills

23. Stina Nordenstram - hopefully yours

24. Lali Puna - Call 1-800-Fear

25. Björk - Unravel (Live)

Tune in every Saturday 9-11 AM for Pangea - KLSU's international radio programming, broadcasted in the heart of Baton Rouge.

xoxo Dragonfly 

