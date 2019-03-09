this morning i was reminded of the sheer joy + bursting happiness i feel when sharing music with all of you. thanks for listening <3
we celebrated women from across the globe in honor of international women's day.
1. Björk - Big Time Sensuality (Live)
2. The Knife - Pass This On
3. 竹内まりや - PLASTIC LOVE
4. Faye Wong - 想像
5. Pizzicato Five - Baby Love Child
6. Rosalía - Di Mi Nombre
7. Nara Leão - Desafinado
8. Sílvia Pérez Cruz - Acabou Chorare
9. Jennifer Lara - I Am in Love
10. Sister Nancy - One Two
11. The Lijadu Sisters - Bayi L'ense
12. Itoh Masyitoh - naon margina
13. Luzmila Carpio - Riqsiqa kasunchik
14. Astrud Gilberto - The Face I Love
15. Astrud Gilberto - Oba, Oba
16. Camélia Jordana - Comment Lui Dire
17. Melody's Echo Chamber - Quand Les Larmes D'un Ange Font Danser La Neige
18. My Bloody Valentine - if i am
19. Regina - Unessa
20. Juana Molina - Vive solo
21. Paavo - Skimmel
22. Sibylle Baier - I Lost Something in the Hills
23. Stina Nordenstram - hopefully yours
24. Lali Puna - Call 1-800-Fear
25. Björk - Unravel (Live)
Tune in every Saturday 9-11 AM for Pangea - KLSU's international radio programming, broadcasted in the heart of Baton Rouge.
xoxo Dragonfly
