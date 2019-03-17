LA-1 Graphic.png

West End Blues - Louis Armstrong

Southern Nights - Allen Toussaint

I Like It Like That - Chris Kenner

Right Place Wrong Time - Dr. John

Walking To New Orleans - Christian Dozzler and the Blues Wave

Blueberry Hill - Elvis Presley

I'm Walkin' - Fats Domino

Brother Man, Sister Ann - Clemon Smith

Take Care of Your Homework, Friend - Chuck Carbo

Dog (Parts 1 & 2) - Jimmy McCracklin

Cry, Cry, Cry - Alvin Robinson

Bonita - Pimps of Joytime

Ballicki Bone - Hypnotic Brass Ensemble

My Feet Can't Fail Me Now - The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Ghost Town - Hot 8 Brass Band

Killing Me Softly - Youngblood Brass Band

Buckjump - Trombone Shorty

Hey Na Na - Galactic, David Shaw, and Maggie Koerner

Cissy Strut - John Scofield

Come Together - Ike & TIna Turner

Follow Me Chicken - Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas

A Fool In Love - Marcia Ball, Lou Ann Barton, Angela Strehli

Lost Mind - Walter Wolfman Washington

Then I'll Believe - Martha Carter

Yellow Moon - Neville Brothers

Private Eye - Wallace Johnson

Free, Single and Disengaged - Huey "Piano" Smith

Give Her Up - Melvin Lastie

Where Is The Love - Eldridge Holmes

Mess Around - Professor Longhair

Tipitina - Hugh Laurie

