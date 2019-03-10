LA-1 Graphic.png

Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives To Me - Sidney Bechet

I Can't Believe That You're in Love With Me - New Orleans Dippers

Rosetta - Gene Connors

Just a Closer Walk with Thee - Al Hirt

Last Night on the Back Porch - Louis Nelson, John Defferary, Cuff Billet, Richard Simmons, Paul Seasley, Brian Turnock, Barry Martyn

Moanin' - Art Blakely & The Jazz Messengers

Clarinet Marmalade - Albert Burbank

MTO--The Celestial River - Wadada Leo Smith

Algiers Hoodoo Woman - Dr. Michael White

Ballin' The Jack - Sidney Bechet

Blues for Emma - Willie Humphrey

Lonely Woman - Ornette Coleman

Someday Sweetheart - Bunk Johnson

Someday You'll Be Sorry - Bob Wilber

Song For My Father - Horace Silver

Worried Woman - Andrew Cyrille, Wadada Leo Smith, Bill Frisell

All the Girls Go Crazy - Percy Humphrey, Jim Robinson, RIcardo

Wade in the Water - The American Jazz Quintet

Layla - Wynton Marsalis, Eric Clapton

