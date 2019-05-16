Psychic and Powerless 05/15/19

Pre-recorded this show, but I was there in spirit. Psychic and Powerless stands against violent, patriarchal anti-choice legislation. See ya next week.
Hour 1
- Bikini Kill – “Outta Me” / “Feels Blind”, The C.D. Version Of The First Two Records, Kill Rock Stars, 1994
- Long Hots – “Boogie Trance”, Monday Night Raw, 2018
- Les Rallizes Dénudés – “Strung Out Deeper Than The Night”, France Demo Tapes, Bamboo, 2012
- Deerhunter – “White Ink / Wash Off”, (06/01/07 – Atlanta, GA)
- David Nance – “Sprained Ankle”, Catharsis Lottery: Live 2018-2019, 2019
- Royal Trux – “Ice Cream”, Twin Infinitives, Drag City, 1990
- Boredoms – “Two Circles”, Vision Creation Newsun, WEA Japan / A.K.A. Records, 1999
- Sonic Youth – “Nic Fit”, (09/26/92 – Castaic Lake, CA)
Hour 2
- Horseback – Excerpt from “Impale Golden Live”, A Plague of Knowing, Relapse Records, 2013
- Grouper – “I Saw A Ray”, A I A : Dream Loss, Yellow Electric, 2011
- Dead C – “Hell Is Now Love”, Hell Is Now Love, Siltbreeze, 1991
- Stefan Christensen – “Off Minor”, Shake Off The Village, C/Site Recordings, 2017
- Wendy Eisenberg – “Postal Man”, Time Machine, HEC Tapes / Feeding Tube Records, 2017 / 2018
- Spacemen 3 – “Transparent Radiation (Organ Version)”, Taking Drugs To Make Music To Take Drugs To, Father Yod / Superior Viaduct, 1990 / 2018
- Sun Ra – “Angels and Demons At Play”, Angels And Demons At Play, El Saturn Records, 1967
- MV & EE – “Hungry Stones” Center Of The World, Zebulon Residency – January 2012, Disc 1, Child Of Microtones, 2012
- Mick Flower with John Moloney– (06/03/07 – Ottowa, Canada), Live Burn – Vol 1 – Ottowa 2007, Manhand, 2019
- Acid Mothers Temple – “Pink Lady Lemonade Coda”, Private Tapes 3, Acid Mothers Temple, 2000