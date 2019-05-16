Psychic and Powerless 05/15/19

Pre-recorded this show, but I was there in spirit. Psychic and Powerless stands against violent, patriarchal anti-choice legislation. See ya next week. 

Hour 1

  1. Bikini Kill – “Outta Me” / “Feels Blind”, The C.D. Version Of The First Two Records, Kill Rock Stars, 1994
  2. Long Hots – “Boogie Trance”, Monday Night Raw, 2018
  3. Les Rallizes Dénudés – “Strung Out Deeper Than The Night”, France Demo Tapes, Bamboo, 2012
  4. Deerhunter – “White Ink / Wash Off”, (06/01/07 – Atlanta, GA)
  5. David Nance – “Sprained Ankle”, Catharsis Lottery: Live 2018-2019, 2019
  6. Royal Trux – “Ice Cream”, Twin Infinitives, Drag City, 1990
  7. Boredoms – “Two Circles”, Vision Creation Newsun, WEA Japan / A.K.A. Records, 1999
  8. Sonic Youth – “Nic Fit”, (09/26/92 – Castaic Lake, CA)

Hour 2

  1. Horseback – Excerpt from “Impale Golden Live”, A Plague of Knowing, Relapse Records, 2013
  2. Grouper – “I Saw A Ray”, A I A : Dream Loss, Yellow Electric, 2011
  3. Dead C – “Hell Is Now Love”, Hell Is Now Love, Siltbreeze, 1991
  4. Stefan Christensen – “Off Minor”, Shake Off The Village, C/Site Recordings, 2017
  5. Wendy Eisenberg – “Postal Man”, Time Machine, HEC Tapes / Feeding Tube Records, 2017 / 2018
  6. Spacemen 3 – “Transparent Radiation (Organ Version)”, Taking Drugs To Make Music To Take Drugs To, Father Yod / Superior Viaduct, 1990 / 2018 
  7. Sun Ra – “Angels and Demons At Play”, Angels And Demons At Play, El Saturn Records, 1967
  8. MV & EE – “Hungry Stones” Center Of The World, Zebulon Residency – January 2012, Disc 1, Child Of Microtones, 2012
  9. Mick Flower with John Moloney– (06/03/07 – Ottowa, Canada), Live Burn – Vol 1 – Ottowa 2007, Manhand, 2019
  10. Acid Mothers Temple – “Pink Lady Lemonade Coda”, Private Tapes 3, Acid Mothers Temple, 2000
