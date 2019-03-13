The Cine Files with DJ 440 3/13/19

Black Orpheus

Jobim: "Generique" and "Felicidade" and "Manha de Carnavel" and "Scene de Lever du Soleil" and "Samba de Orfeo"

Off the album Stone Flower, "Brazil"

Live at the Monterey Jazz Festival, "Black Orpheus Medley" by Bola Sete

"Psychastenie" by Serge Gainsbourg and Michel Colombier

Strangers on a Train

Theme by Dimitri Tiomkin

From The Book of Angels (vol. 1), "Beleth"

Five Easy Pieces

"Stand by Your Man" by Tammy Wynette

INT. ROADSIDE CAFE - DAY
                
                All four are seated at a booth. The women have
                given their orders and a WAITRESS stands above
                Bobby, waiting for his:
                
                                        BOBBY
                                (looking at his menu)
                        I'll have an omelette, no potatoes.
                        Give me tomatoes instead, and wheat
                        toast instead of rolls.
                
                The waitress indicates something on the menu with
                the butt of her pencil.
                
                                        WAITRESS
                        No substitutions.
                
                                        BOBBY
                        What does that mean? You don't have
                        any tomatoes?
                
                                        WAITRESS
                                (annoyed)
                        No. We have tomatoes.
                
                                        BOBBY
                        But I can't have any. Is that what
                        you mean?
                
                                        WAITRESS
                        Only what's on the menu...
                                (again, indicating  with
                                her pencil)
                        A Number Two: Plain omelette. It
                        comes with cottage fries and rolls.
                
                                        BOBBY
                        I know what it comes with, but
                        that's not what I want.
                
                                        WAITRESS
                        I'll come back when you've made up
                        your mind...
                
                She starts to move away and Bobby detains her.
                
                                        BOBBY
                        Wait, I've made up my mind. I want
                        a plain omelette, forget the
                        tomatoes, don't put potatoes on the
                        plate, and give me a side of wheat
                        toast and a cup of coffee.
                
                                        WAITRESS
                        I'm sorry, we don't have side
                        orders of toast. I can give you an
                        English muffin or a coffee roll.
                
                                        BOBBY
                        What do you mean, you don't have
                        side orders of toast? You make
                        sandwiches, don't you?
                
                                        WAITRESS
                        Would you like to talk to the
                        manager?
                
                                        PALM
                        Hey, mack!
                
                                        BOBBY
                                (to Palm)
                        Shut up.
                                (to the waitress)
                        You have bread, don't you, and a
                        toaster of some kind?
                
                                        WAITRESS
                        I don't make the rules.
                
                                        BOBBY
                        Okay, I'll make it as easy for you
                        as I can. Give me an omelette,
                        plain, and a chicken salad sandwich
                        on wheat toast -- no butter, no
                        mayonnaise, no lettuce -- and a cup
                        of coffee.
                
                She begins writing down his order, repeating it
                sarcastically:
                
                                        WAITRESS
                        One Number Two, and a chicken sal
                        san -- hold the butter, the mayo,
                        the lettuce -- and a cup of
                        coffee... Anything else?
                
                                        BOBBY
                        Now all you have to do is hold the
                        chicken, bring me the toast, charge
                        me for the sandwich, and you
                        haven't broken any rules.
                
                                        WAITRESS
                                (challenging him)
                        You want me to hold the chicken.
                
                                        BOBBY
                        Yeah. I want you to hold it between
                        your knees.
                
                The other three laugh, and the waitress points to a
                "Right to Refuse" sign above the counter.
                
                                        WAITRESS
                        You see that sign, sir?!
                
                Bobby glances over at it, then back to her.
                
                                        WAITRESS (CONT'D)
                        You'll all have to leave, I'm not
                        taking any more of your smartness
                        and your sarcasm!
                
                He smiles politely at her, then:
                
                                        BOBBY
                        You see this sign?
                
                He reaches his arm out and "clears" the table for
                her.

Chopin - Prelude in E-minor, Op. No. 24

                                   CATHERINE
(cutting her off)
                        And what about love?
                
                                        SAMIA
                        What about it? Wouldn't you agree
                        that a great deal of mischief has
                        been done in the name of love?
                
                                        CATHERINE
                        No, I wouldn't.
                
                                        SAMIA
                        Well, you're a romantic, Catherine,
                        as are most musicians, and what's
                        more, about to be married...
                
                ON BOBBY
                
                and his reaction as Samia goes on:
                
                                        SAMIA
                        ... which should exclude you from
                        any objective discussion. But keep
                        in mind, even the arts aren't free
                        of aggressive content, nor the
                        institution of marriage.
                
                                        CATHERINE
                        I think these cold, "objective"
                        discussions are aggressive,
                        Samia...
                
                She gets up and starts to move away.
                
                                        SAMIA
                        But I'd like to say, so that I
                        don't dampen the spirit of your
                        adventure...
                
                                        CATHERINE
                                (cutting her off)
                        You haven't dampened my spirit,
                        Samia... Excuse me.
                
                                        SAMIA
                        Well, I should hope not...
                
                She leaves the room, with Bobby's eyes following
                her, and as Carl moves over to sit beside Rayette,
                Samia resumes to Fincher while the other friend
                moves in beside Bobby and tries to engage him in
                conversation.
                
                                        SAMIA (CONT'D)
                        Because obviously there are loftier
                        classes of people that do establish
                        a kind of relating, that's
                        relatively free of... (Etc.)
                
                ON CARL AND RAYETTE
                
                as she indicates Tita's dog, lying near the
                fireplace.
                
                                        RAYETTE
                        What kind of doggy is that?
                
                                        CARL
                        It's a Borzoi.
                
                                        RAYETTE
                        Oh, uh huh. I had a little kittycat
                        once, that Bobby give me...
                
                She calls across to Bobby, interrupting Samia.
                
                                        RAYETTE (CONT'D)
                        Remember, Bobby?! The little
                        pussycat you gave me?!
                
                Bobby, now feeling trapped by the other friend,
                looks across to her ass she returns her attention
                to Carl.
                
                                        RAYETTE (CONT'D)
                        She had four little white paws, an'
                        oh, was I crazy over her. We hadda
                        go an' leave her one time at some
                        friends, an' she went out an' got
                        smashed flatter'n a tortilla right
                        outside their mobile home.
                
                Samia gestures toward Rayette as if she were an
                example to prove her point.
                
                                        SAMIA
                        There. You see what I mean?
                
                Bobby looks over at Samia.
                
                                        SAMIA (CONT'D)
                        The choice of words, "squashed
                        flat," juxtaposed against the image
                        of a fluffy kitten...
                
                                        RAYETTE
                        Well, she was.
                
                                        SAMIA
                        Perhaps...
                
                She addresses Fincher gesturing toward Rayette
                again.
                
                                        SAMIA (CONT'D)
                        But you see how close that is to
                        what I'm trying to...
                
                Bobby stands up, cutting her off:
                
                                        BOBBY
                        Don't sit there pointing at her.
                
                                        SAMIA
                        I beg your pardon.
                
                                        BOBBY
                                (advancing on her)
                        I said, don't point at her like
                        that! What gives you the right to
                        sit there and tell anybody about
                        class and who the hell's got it,
                        and what she typifies! You
                        shouldn't even be in the same room
                        with her, you creep!
                
                                        SAMIA
                        Carl, this is really too much...
                
                                        BOBBY
                                (to Samia)
                        You're totally full of shit!
                
                                        CARL
                        Robert, I think you better just...
                
                                        BOBBY
                                (cutting him off)
                        You're all full of shit!

Beethoven - String Quartet No. 14, Op. 131
                        I'd like to be able to tell you
                        why, but I don't really... I mean,
                        I move around a lot because things
                        tend to get bad when I stay. And
                        I'm looking... for auspicious
                        beginnings, I guess...
                
                He breaks off again, resuming with evident
                difficulty.
                
                                        BOBBY (CONT'D)
                        I'm trying to, you know, imagine
                        your half of this conversation...
                        My feeling is, that if you could
                        talk, we probably wouldn't be
                        talking. That's pretty much how it
                        got to be before. I left...
                                (another pause)
                        Are you all right?
                
                He searches his father's face, entreating him for
                some kind of answer, some sign of response, and
                seeing none...
                
                                        BOBBY (CONT'D)
                        I don't know what to say...
                
                ... he breaks down, barely able to utter the
                following:
                
                                        BOBBY (CONT'D)
                        Tita suggested that we try to... I
                        don't know. I think that she...
                        seems to feel we've got... some
                        understanding to reach... She
                        totally denies the fact that we
                        were never that comfortable with
                        each other to begin with...
                                (pauses, trying to gain
                                control)
                        The best I can do, is apologize.
                
                He looks silently at his father for a moment...
                
                                        BOBBY (CONT'D)
                        We both know I was never really
                        that good at it, anyway...

"Loan Me a Dime" by Boz Scaggs

