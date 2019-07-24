Psychic And Powerless 07/24/19

Hope everyone is enjoying their summer...a chill tone for the most part tonight. Strongly recommend this House And Land LP.
Hour 1
- Galaxie 500 – “Flowers”, Today, Aurora Records / 20|20|20, 1988 / 2010
- John Fahey – “Poor Boy Long Way From Home”, (03/17/1978 – Hamburg, Germany)
- Wet Tuna – “Other Kinds Run > Feedback/Space Drums”, Soaked Acid, Heroine Celestial Agriculture, 2018 (08/11/18 – Turner’s Falls, MA)
- Six Organs of Admittance – “Elk River”, For Octavio Paz, Time Lag Records / Hermit Hut, 2003 / 2019
- House And Land – “Rich Old Jade”, House And Land, Thrill Jockey, 2017
- Eliane Radigue – “Ursal”, Feedback Records 1969-1970, Alga Marghen, 2013 / 2018
- Roy Montgomery – “Tarkovsky Tone Poem”, Bruce Russell / Roy Montgomery, Grapefruit Records, 2012
Hour 2
- Olson / Case / Hardiman – “Part Two”, March Of The Mutilated – Vol. 1, Tape Drift Records, 2017
- Art Ensemble of Chicago – “CYP”, Nice Guys, ECM Records, 1979
- Steve Reich – “My Name Is” / “Piano Phase Part One”, Steve Reich At UC Berkeley University Museum 11.7.1970, Modern Silence, 2016
- Derek Bailey – “Improvisation 8”, Solo Guitar, Incus / Honest Jon’s Records, 1971 / 2017
- Flipper – “Shed No Tears” / “I Saw You Shine”, Album Generic Flipper, Subterranean Records, 1982