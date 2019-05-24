Psychic and Powerless 05/22/19

We celebrated Sun Ra this week, and I would have played more if I could! Played a track from Pensacola's DEADbUGGS, definitely check their LP out. Lots of P&P first timers including Cherubs, Endless Boogie (peep the reissues of their first two records), and The Hospitals. Second hour has the A-side of a new 7" by Rob Noyes and you should definitely hunt down the flip. See you next week.
Hour 1
- Sun Ra – “Space Is The Place”, The Antique Blacks, El Saturn Records / Kindred Spirits / Art Yard, 1974 / 2010
- Skullflower –“ Lords of Increase / 3/5 of a Mile in 10 Seconds”, Transformer, Sympathy For The Record Industry, 1995
- DEADbUGGS – “Energy”, No Fun, 2018
- Cherubs – “The Big Groovy”, Heroin Man, Trance Syndicate Records, 1994
- Crystalized Movements – “Death Rats – Overture”, Dog… Tree… Satellite Seers, Twisted Village / Forced Exposure, 1987 / 1988
- 75 Dollar Bill – “intro/wzn#2”, Wooden Bag, Other Music Recording Co., 2015 / 2018
- Endless Boogie – “Outside of My Mind”, Volume 1, Mound Duel, 2005
- 100 Flowers – “Strip Club”, 100 Flowers, Happy Squid Records / Superior Viaduct, 1983 / 2013
- Koes Barat – “Poor Clown”, Koes Barat, Sub Pop, 2015
- The Hospitals – “Smeared Thinking” / “Teams”, Hairdryer Peace, 2008
Hour 2
- Sun Ra – “Nuclear War”, Nuclear War, Y Records, 1982
- Brise-Glace – “In Sisters All And Felony”, In Sisters All And Felony, Skin Graft Records, 1994
- 500mg – “Kesuabo”, To The Firmament, Drawing Room Records, 2015
- Birchville Cat Motel – “Lay Thy Hatred Down”, Our Love Will Destroy The World, PseudoArcana, 2006
- Loren Connors – “The Departing Of A Dream Part Five”, The Departing Of A Dream, Family Vineyard, 2002 / 2013
- Sarin Smoke – “Russian Waterfall”, Smokescreen, Three Lobed Recordings, 2007
- Mary Lattimore + Mac McCaughan – “III”, New Rain Duets, Three Lobed Recordings, 2019
- Rob Noyes – “You Are Time”, You Are Time b/w Nightmare Study, Market Square Records, 2019
- Sun Ra – “I’ll Wait For You”, Of Abstract Dreams, Strut / Art Yard, 2018