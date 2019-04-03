Psychic and Powerless 04/03/19

No! No! No! to Draft and War
A hyper focused block of music tonight. San Pedro > Austin > Chicago > Louisville ||| "Communist Eyes" to meditations on Germs from Chelsea Light Moving. A first appearance for Mogwai and Do Make Say Think then to heavy Japanese psych modes, wrapped up with two tracks from Wayne Rogers and Kate Biggar and a new piece from Elkhorn.
Hour 1
- Minutemen – “No! No! No! to Draft and War / Joe McCarthy’s Ghost” / “Little Man With A Gun In His Hand” / "Cut”, Ballot Result, SST Records, 1986
- The Dicks – “Lifetime Problem”, The Dicks Hate The Police, Radical Records, 1980
- The Dicks – “Wheelchair Epidemic”, 1980-1986, Alternative Tentacles, 1997
- Rapeman – “Trouser Minnow”, Two Nuns And A Pack Mule, Touch And Go, 1988
- Rapeman – “Budd”, Budd, Touch And Go, 1988
- The Jesus Lizard – “Monkey Trick”, Show, Giant Records, 1994 (12/19/93 – CBGB’s)
- Slint – “Cortez The Killer”, Spiderland, Touch And Go, 1991 / 2014 (1989 – In Chicago)
- Germs – “Communist Eyes”, (GI), Slash, 1979
- Chelsea Light Moving – “Mohawk” / “Heavenmetal”, Chelsea Light Moving, Matador, 2013
- Mogwai – “Ex-Cowboy”, Come On Die Young, Chemikal Underground / Matador, 1999
Hour 2
- Mogwai – “With Portfolio”, Young Team, Chemikal Underground / Jetset Records, 1997
- Do Make Say Think – “Classic Noodlanding” / “End of Music”, & Yet & Yet, Constellation, 2002
- Boris w/ Michio Kurihara – “Rainbow”, Smile -Live at Wolf Creek-, Daymare Recordings, 2008 (11/21/08)
- Keiji Haino / Jim O’Rourke / Oren Ambarchi – Excerpt from “I Don't Want To Drink Tea So Tasteless That Even The Intent To Kill Will Not Come To Mind While Drinking”, Tea Time For Those Determined To Completely Exhaust Every Bit Of This Body They've Been Given, Black Truffle / Medama Records, 2015 (03/17/13)
- White Heaven – “Out”, Out, P.S.F. Records, 1991
- Crystalized Movements – “Overture”, Mind Disaster, Twisted Village, 1983
- Magic Hour – “Sunset One”, Secession 96, Twisted Village, 1996
- Elkhorn – “IV”, Elk Jam, Feeding Tube Records, 2019