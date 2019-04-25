Psychic and Powerless 04/24/19

Two hours of tunes celebrating Taurus energy. See y'all in a couple of weeks
Hour 1
- Nirvana – “Drain You”, Live At Reading, DGC, 2009 (08/08/92) | Krist Novoselic – May 16th
- The Modern Lovers – “Girl Friend”, The Modern Lovers, Home Of The Hits, 1976 | Jonathan Richman – May 16th
- Butthole Surfers – “Something”, Live PCPPEP, Alternative Tentacles, 1984 | Paul Leary – May 7th
- Wire – “Too Late”, Chairs Missing, Harvest, 1978 | Robert Grey – April 21st / Bruce Gilbert – May 18th
- Heartbreakers – “Chinese Rocks”, L.A.M.F., Track Record, 1977 | Jerry Nolan – May 7th
- Ramones – “Beat on the Brat”, Ramones, Sire, 1976 | Joey Ramone – May 19th
- The Contortions – “Bedroom Athlete”, Buy, ZE Records, 1979 | James Chance – April 20th
- Silver Apples – “Seagreen Serenades”, Silver Apples, Kapp Records, 1968 | Danny Taylor – May 1st
- My Bloody Valentine – “Feed Me With Your Kiss”, Isn’t Anything, Creation Records, 1988 | Kevin Shields – May 21st
- MC5 – “Starship”, Kick Out The Jams, Elektra, 1969 | Wayne Kramer – April 30th
- Stooges – “Fun House”, Fun House, Elektra, 1970 | Iggy Pop – April 21st
- Sonic Youth + Iggy Pop – “I Wanna Be Your Dog” (06/04/87) | Kim Gordon – April 28th
Hour 2
- Kim Gordon / DJ Olive / Ikue Mori – “Neu Adult” / “Stuck on Gum”, SYR 5, Sonic Youth Recordings, 2000
- Astral Social Club – “Infinity Thug”, Fountain Transmitter Medications, VHF Records, 2014 | Neil Campbell – May 19th
- Brian Eno – “Here Come The Warm Jets”, Here Come The Warm Jets, Island Records, 1973 | Brian Eno – May 15th
- Atlas Sound ft Laetitia Sadier – “Quick Canal”, Logos, 4AD / Kranky, 2009 | Bradford Cox – May 15th / Laetitia Sadier – May 6th
- Fushitsusha – “ふわ ふわ”, 不失者 1st, P.S.F. Records, 1989 | Keiji Haino – May 3rd
- Grateful Dead – “Mind Left Body Jam”, Pacific Northwest ’73-’74: Believe It If You Need It, Rhino Records, 2018 (05/19/74) | Bill Kreutzmann – May 7th
- Oren Ambarchi – “Milk A Cow With A Monkey Wrench”, Stacte Karaoke, Black Truffle, 2014 | Oren Ambarchi – May 3rd
- Tom Carter – “Carvedilol Cowboy”, Long Time Underground, Three Lobed Recordings, 2015 | Tom Carter – May 9th