Psychic and Powerless 06/05/19
Tuff Gnarl

Patti Smith recorded her first 7" 45 years ago on this day. We remembered Roky Erikson, played some Alastair Galbraith tracks and listened to Jim O'Rourke's blissed-out cover of "Fast Car".

Hour 1

  1. Patti Smith – “Hey Joe (Version)” / “Piss Factory”, Mer Records, 1974
  2. 13th Floor Elevators – “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue”, Easter Everywhere, International Artists, 1967
  3. Roky Erickson – “Heroin”, Gremlins Have Pictures, Pink Dust, 1986
  4. Spacemen 3 – “Rollercoaster”, Live At The New Morning, Geneva, Switzerland, 18.05.1989, Mental Groove Records, 2014
  5. Half Japanese – “You’re Gonna Miss Me”, Our Solar System, Iridescence Records, 1984
  6. Jad Fair & Daniel Johnston – “I Met Roky Erickson” It’s Spooky, 50,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 Watts Records, 1989
  7. The Clean – “Anything Could Happen”, Boodle, Boodle, Boodle, Flying Nun Records, 1981 Peter Gutteridge – “Ocean”, Pure, Xpressway, 1989
  8. Alastair Galbraith – “Receivership”, Hurry On Down, Xpressway, 1988
  9. Plagal Grind – “Black Out”, Plagal Grind EP, Xpressway, 1990
  10. The Dead C – “Heaven”, Trapdoor Fucking Exit, Precious Metal, 1990
  11. A Handful of Dust – “The Ash-Wednesday Supper”, Dragging Her Wings Of Rusty Knives: Selected Recordings 1994-2016, Thin Wrist Recordings, 2019

Hour 2

  1. Gastr Del Sol – “Eight Corners”, Mirror Repair, Drag City, 1994
  2. Fenn O’Berg – “Fenn O’Berg Theme”, The Magic Sound Of Fenn O’Berg, Mego, 1999
  3. Jim O’Rourke – “Fast Car”, (09/16/02 – Tokyo, Japan)
Load comments