Psychic and Powerless 06/05/19

Patti Smith recorded her first 7" 45 years ago on this day. We remembered Roky Erikson, played some Alastair Galbraith tracks and listened to Jim O'Rourke's blissed-out cover of "Fast Car".
Hour 1
- Patti Smith – “Hey Joe (Version)” / “Piss Factory”, Mer Records, 1974
- 13th Floor Elevators – “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue”, Easter Everywhere, International Artists, 1967
- Roky Erickson – “Heroin”, Gremlins Have Pictures, Pink Dust, 1986
- Spacemen 3 – “Rollercoaster”, Live At The New Morning, Geneva, Switzerland, 18.05.1989, Mental Groove Records, 2014
- Half Japanese – “You’re Gonna Miss Me”, Our Solar System, Iridescence Records, 1984
- Jad Fair & Daniel Johnston – “I Met Roky Erickson” It’s Spooky, 50,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 Watts Records, 1989
- The Clean – “Anything Could Happen”, Boodle, Boodle, Boodle, Flying Nun Records, 1981 Peter Gutteridge – “Ocean”, Pure, Xpressway, 1989
- Alastair Galbraith – “Receivership”, Hurry On Down, Xpressway, 1988
- Plagal Grind – “Black Out”, Plagal Grind EP, Xpressway, 1990
- The Dead C – “Heaven”, Trapdoor Fucking Exit, Precious Metal, 1990
- A Handful of Dust – “The Ash-Wednesday Supper”, Dragging Her Wings Of Rusty Knives: Selected Recordings 1994-2016, Thin Wrist Recordings, 2019
Hour 2
- Gastr Del Sol – “Eight Corners”, Mirror Repair, Drag City, 1994
- Fenn O’Berg – “Fenn O’Berg Theme”, The Magic Sound Of Fenn O’Berg, Mego, 1999
- Jim O’Rourke – “Fast Car”, (09/16/02 – Tokyo, Japan)