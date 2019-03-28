Psychic and Powerless 03/27/19

Special all-live recording edition of Psychic and Powerless in honor of KLSU's annual fundraiser. Much love to all the of the listeners, donors, callers, and Snapchatters.
- Headroom – “How To Grow Evil Flowers”, (12/09/18 | nyctaper)
- Gunn-Truscinski Duo – “Seagulls for Chuck Berry” (01/09/18)
- Velvet Underground – “What Goes On”, (October, 1968)
- Yo La Tengo – “Drug Test” (06/10/97)
- Yo La Tengo – “Yellow Sarong” (06/10/97)
- Sonic Youth – “Freezer Burn / I Wanna Be Your Dog”, Confusion is Sex, Neutral Records, 1983 (11/15/82)
- Sonic Youth – “Shaking Hell”, (05/11/86)
- Sonic Youth – “Pacific Coast Highway”, (06/04/87)
- Sunwatchers – “Green Eyed Pigmen (Get the Blade)” (02/22/19)
- Bardo Pond – “Be a Fish” (03/26/16)
- Sunburned Hand of the Man – “The Fuck Face”, Complexion, Manhand, 2005 (Summer, 2004)
- Neil Young – “The Needle and the Damage Done” (11/15/76)
- Neil Young – “Lotta Love” (11/15/76)
- Sun City Girls – “Space Prophet Dogon”, Live From Planet Boomerang, Majora, 1992 (???)
- Gabie Strong – Excerpt from “Peaked Experience”, Sacred Datura / Peaked Experience, Crystalline Morphologies, 2016 (09/09/15)
- MV & EE – “Hungry Stones”, Zebulon Residency – January 2012, Child of Microtones, 2012 (01/08/12)
- Bill Orcutt – “Untitled 2”, (01/29/19 | nyctaper)
- Vampire Belt – Excerpt from their performance on 11/11/18
- Wally Shoup, Greg Campbell, Greg Kelley, Bill Nace – “Separating a Door from a Window”, Open Mouth, 2015 (02/08/15)
- The Dead C – Excerpt from “Year of the Rat”, The Twelfth Spectacle, Grapefruit Records, 2014 (October, 2008)