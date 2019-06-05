Psychic and Powerless 05/29/10

Better late than never, right? Took me a little while to post this, and sorry for the delay.

Hour 1

  1. Dire Wolves – “Enter Quietly”, Excursions To Cloudland, Beyond Beyond Is Beyond Records, 2017
  2. Group Doueh – “Eid For Dakhla”, Guitar Music From The Western Sahara, Sublime Frequencies, 2007
  3. Minutemen – “No! No! No! to Draft and War”, Ballot Result, SST Records, 1986
  4. Henry Flynt & The Insurrections – “Goodbye Wall St.”, I Don’t Wanna, Locust Music, 2004
  5. The Fugs – “Coming Down”, The Fugs, ESP Disk, 1966 / 1967
  6. Gate – “Jennifer”, The Monolake, Table Of The Elements, 1996
  7. Circuit Des Yeux –“A Story Of This World Part II”, Reaching For Indigo: Gaia Infinitus, Drag City, 2019
  8. The Bark Haze – “What Do You See”, LP, Important Records, 2007 

Hour 2

  1. Nani ∞ Guru – “Nebula In The Pocket”, Vovivizm, Acid Mothers Temple, 2018
  2. Black Artists Group – “OLCSJBFLBC”, In Paris, Aries 1973, BAG, 1973
  3. Kevin Drumm – “Cloudy”, Sheer Hellish Miasma, Mego, 2002
  4. Mark McGuire – “Sick Chemistry”, A Young Person’s Guide To Mark McGuire, Editions Mego, 2011
  5. The Bastard Wing – “Litter Them”, Crystal Thicket, Free Porcupine Society, 2006
  6. Magik Markers – “Untitled”, Paris / Berlin Super Report, Arbitrary Signs, 2007
  7. 200 Years – “West Hartford”, 200 Years, Drag City, 2011
  8. Meg Baird & Mary Lattimore – “Stars Climb Up The Vine”, (04/26/19 – Union Pool, Brooklyn, NY)
  9. Alexander – “ii”, The Pale Light Rises Over The Dark Hills, C/Site Recordings, 2017 / 2019
  10. Earth – “Tethered To The Polestar”, Hex; Or Printing In The Infernal Method, Southern Lord, 2005 / 2014
