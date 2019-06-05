Better late than never, right? Took me a little while to post this, and sorry for the delay.
Hour 1
- Dire Wolves – “Enter Quietly”, Excursions To Cloudland, Beyond Beyond Is Beyond Records, 2017
- Group Doueh – “Eid For Dakhla”, Guitar Music From The Western Sahara, Sublime Frequencies, 2007
- Minutemen – “No! No! No! to Draft and War”, Ballot Result, SST Records, 1986
- Henry Flynt & The Insurrections – “Goodbye Wall St.”, I Don’t Wanna, Locust Music, 2004
- The Fugs – “Coming Down”, The Fugs, ESP Disk, 1966 / 1967
- Gate – “Jennifer”, The Monolake, Table Of The Elements, 1996
- Circuit Des Yeux –“A Story Of This World Part II”, Reaching For Indigo: Gaia Infinitus, Drag City, 2019
- The Bark Haze – “What Do You See”, LP, Important Records, 2007
Hour 2
- Nani ∞ Guru – “Nebula In The Pocket”, Vovivizm, Acid Mothers Temple, 2018
- Black Artists Group – “OLCSJBFLBC”, In Paris, Aries 1973, BAG, 1973
- Kevin Drumm – “Cloudy”, Sheer Hellish Miasma, Mego, 2002
- Mark McGuire – “Sick Chemistry”, A Young Person’s Guide To Mark McGuire, Editions Mego, 2011
- The Bastard Wing – “Litter Them”, Crystal Thicket, Free Porcupine Society, 2006
- Magik Markers – “Untitled”, Paris / Berlin Super Report, Arbitrary Signs, 2007
- 200 Years – “West Hartford”, 200 Years, Drag City, 2011
- Meg Baird & Mary Lattimore – “Stars Climb Up The Vine”, (04/26/19 – Union Pool, Brooklyn, NY)
- Alexander – “ii”, The Pale Light Rises Over The Dark Hills, C/Site Recordings, 2017 / 2019
- Earth – “Tethered To The Polestar”, Hex; Or Printing In The Infernal Method, Southern Lord, 2005 / 2014