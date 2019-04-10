Psychic and Powerless 04/10/19

Never have I ever thought I'd play the Stones on this show but this totally trashed boot was too good to keep to myself. A stretched out Urinals jam, MV & EE + Mick Flower, and Dadamah make an appearance in the first hour. In the words of one listener, things got "dissociative" in the second hour. Played some tracks from SOOT and Rust Worship...looking forward to seeing them in New Orleans this Friday.
Hour 1
- Butthole Surfers – “Sweet Loaf”, Locust Abortion Technician, Touch And Go, 1987
- The Men – “Shittin’ With The Shah”, Leave Home, Sacred Bones Records, 2011
- Urinals – “Orange Anal Sin”, Negative Capability…Check It Out!, Amphetamine Reptile Records, 1996
- Rolling Stones – “Untitled Jam” / “My Home Is a Prison”, 1968 Surrey Rehearsals
- Ash & Herb – “Salt Lick”, Salt Lick b/w Tables of Grass Fields, Flower Room, 2019
- MV & EE – “Speed Queen”, April Flower Tour, Picked Up A Buzz On South Street, Child of Microtones, 2011
- Dadamah – “Scratch Sun”, This Is Not A Dream, Majora, 1992
- Yo La Tengo – “Tom Courtenay” / “I Heard You Looking”, (05/12/95)
Hour 2
- Sun Ra – “When There Is No Sun”, Live Axis in Soho, New York, 1977
- Sun Ra – “Theme of the Stargazers / Outer Spaceways Inc.”, St. Lawrence University, 1966, 2017
- Jefre Cantu-Ledesma – “In Summer”, In Summer, Geographic North / Psychic Troubles Tapes, 2016 / 2019
- Body/Head – “Can’t Help You”, Coming Apart, Matador Records, 2013
- Stefan Christensen “Open Day” / “Brass City Dilemma”, Open Day, I Dischi Del Barone, 2017
- Magik Markers – “Untitled 3”, Here Lies The Last Of The Retsin, Arbitrary Signs, 2007
- Six Organs of Admittance – “The Desert Is A Circle”, The Sun Awakens, Drag City, 2006
- SOOT – “Ignition” / “Modern Economics”, A General Theory Of Tears, Obsolete Units, 2018
- Rust Worship – “Live Coaxial Arts Los Angeles 5/12/18”, Live Coaxial, Obsolete Units, 2019
- Bruce Russell / Noel Meek – Excerpt from Classical Music, Feeding Tube Records, 2018