Psychic and Powerless 03/20/19

Ok. Fundraiser kickoff on Sunday. Booze / Catbamboo / Butcher's Dozen.
I was here. Live Harry Pussy / Ash & Herb / Fugazi / Sun City Girls / more...
Newww tunes from Elkhorn, archival recordings from Milford Graves, Eraserhead...
Hour 1
- Borzoi – “The South is Risen” / “Prayer for War”, A Prayer For War, 12XU, 2018
- Polvo – “Solitary Set” / “Every Holy Shroud”, Celebrate The New Dark Age, Merge Records, 1994
- Wipers – “Can This Be”, Youth of America, Park Avenue Records, 1981
- Spacemen 3 – “Mary Anne”, Sound of Confusion, Glass Records, 1986
- Sunburned Hand of the Man – “Who’s the Chilly Willy”, Megasis, Manhand, 2014
- Sun City Girls – “St. Bernard’s Observation Booth / Jam”, (10/30/92 - Grand Rapids, Michigan)
- Grateful Dead – “Jack Straw”, Sunshine Daydream – Veneta, Oregon, August 27, 1972, Rhino Records, 2013
- Harry Pussy – Excerpt from A Real New England Fuck Up, Palilalia Records, 2017
- Fugazi – “Give Me the Cure” 2:39 / “Promises” 6:40 10:26, (09/25/93 – New York City, New York)
Hour 2
- David Lynch & Alan R. Splet – Excerpt from Eraserhead Original Soundtrack Recording, I.R.S. Records, 1982
- Ashtray Navigations – “Dead X-Mas on Earth”, Use Copenhagen 69 Guitars & Park Drive Circular Effects Pedals Exclusively, Siltbreeze, 1998
- Yellow Swans – “Limited Space”, Going Places, Type, 2009
- Elkhorn – “To See Darkness”, Sun Cycle, Feeding Tube Records, 2019
- Rangda – “Sancticallist”, The Dead C Vs Rangda, Ba Da Bing!, 2013
- Ash & Herb – “Fruiting Bodies”, In Now Time Vol. 2, Flower Room, 2019
- Milford Graves – “1969 Trio 4”, Bäbi, Disc 2, IPS / Corbett vs. Dempsey, 1977 / 2018
- Tongue Depressor – Excerpt from “For Shirley Hall”, Fiddle Music [vol. 4], 2019
- Natural Snow Buildings – Excerpt from “Loki’s Trick”, Between The Real and The Shadow, 2008