Psychic and Powerless 03/06/19

Got my first ever "you call this music" message in the Snapchat today, so I feel like I made it.
Explored a connection from Red Transistor to Blue Humans to Sunwatchers to Arthur Doyle tonight. Tracks from Feeding Tube's new Letha Rodman Melchior record, and more spectral tones in the second hour. Boredoms for the first time, rare Bill Nace, live Harry Pussy and Butthole Surfers throughout.
Hour 1
- 75 Dollar Bill – “Friends and Neighbors”, (09/24/17 – Third Man Records – Detroit, Michigan, detroitlightning.tumblr.com)
- Harry Pussy – “Sex Problem” / “Drop the Bomb”/“Ice Cream Man”, Live, Cherry Smash Records, 1998
- Red Transistor – “Not Bite”, Not Bite/We’re Not Crazy, Ecstatic Peace!, 1990
- Blue Humans – “Under Power”, Clear to Higher Time, New Alliance Records, 1992
- Mako Sica – “Mother Earth”, Manifest Being, Feeding Tube Records, 2019
- Butthole Surfers – “Lou Reed”, Double Live, Latino Bugger Veil, 1989
- Boredoms – “Super Good”, Super Ae, Radio Birdman, 1998
- Albert Ayler Trio – “Ghosts Version 1”, Spiritual Unity, ESP Disk, 1965
- Sunwatchers and Eugene Chadbourne – “Reelin and Rockin”, (04/25/17, Union Pool – Brooklyn, NY, nyctaper.com)
- Sunwatchers – “Psychic Driving”, Illegal Moves, Trouble In Mind Records, 2019
- Arthur Doyle – “Church House/The Thin Line”, First House, Amish Records, 2016
Hour 2
- Beverly Glenn-Copeland – “Erzilli”, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, GRT, 1970
- Popul Vuh – “In Deine Hande”, Letzte Tage – Letzte Nächte, United Artists Records, 1976
- Letha Rodman Melchior – “Rheita Valley” / “Mutus”, Mare Australe, Feeding Tube Records, 2019
- Cindy Lee – “Death Sentence” / “Hash Angel”, Malenkost, Isolated Now Waves / W.25th, 2015 / 2017
- Grouper – “Coal Train”, Grid Of Points, Kranky, 2018
- Tom Carter & Susan Alcorn – “Wise River”, 2018
- Bill Nace – Untitled Live Recording
- Yellow Swans – “Untitled 5”, Live During War Crimes, Release The Bats Records, 2006
- Borbetomagus – “BBC”, Snuff Jazz, Agaric Records, 1990