Psychic And Powerless 07/03/19

you made a believer out of me
Hope you're having a good summer. This show was dedicated to my cousin, Shannon...the majority of the tonight's tracks came from his record collection.
Hour 1
- Stereolab – “Harmonium”, Refried Ectoplasm (Switched On Volume 2), Drag City, 1995
- The Jesus And Mary Chain – “Surfin’ USA”, Barbed Wire Kisses (B-Sides And More), Blanco Y Negro / WEA, 1988
- Ut – “I.D.”, In Gut’s House, Blast First, 1987
- Long Hots – “Give & Take”, Give & Take, Third Man Records, 2019
- David Nance Group – “Meanwhile”, Meanwhile, Third Man Records, 2019
- Mark Feehan – “The Sports”/ “Project Weiss Fall”, M.F. II, Richie Records, 2017
- Lightning Bolt – “The Faire Folk”, Ride The Skies, Load Records, 2001
- This Heat – “Paper Hats”, Deceit, Rough Trade / Modern Classics Recordings, 1981 / 2016
- Suicide – “Cheree”, Suicide, Red Star Records / Blast First, 1977 / 1998
- Pere Ubu – “Heaven” Datapanik In The Year Zero, Radar Records, 1978
- Pere Ubu - “Blow Daddy-O”, Dub Housing, Chrysalis, 1978
- Sonic Youth – “JC”, San Francisco, CA, The Warfield, March 5, 1993, 2019
Hour 2
- Alice Coltrane – “Something About John Coltrane”, Journey In Satchidananda, Impulse! / ABC Records, 1971 / 2003
- Vibracathedral Orchestra – “Thrift”, Vibracathedral Orchestra, VHF Records, 2004 / 2012
- Throbbing Gristle – “AB/7A”, D.o.A.: The Third And Final Report, Industrial Records / Fetish Records, 1978
- Black Dice – “Treetops”, Creature Comforts, DFA, 2004
- Magik Markers – Excerpt from Danau Blues, Arbitrary Signs, 2008
- Can – “Yoo Doo Right”, Cannibalism, United Artists Records / Spoon, 1978