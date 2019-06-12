Psychic and Powerless 06/12/19

Psychic and Powerless turned a year old tonight. Thanks to anyone who listens to the show, or looks at these playlists. Stuff from Bleach for its 30th anniversary, electric Pelt, Burnt Hills, Masayuki Takayanagi, noise jams... what more can you ask for?
Hour 1
- Nirvana – “About A Girl” / “Scoff” / “School (Live 02/09/90)”, Bleach, Sub Pop, 1989 / 2009
- Deluxx Folk Implosion – “Daddy Never Understood” / “Greetings From Sarajevo”, Daddy Never Understood, Domino, 1996
- Ten High – “No Waves”, Slackjaw Gaze b/w No Waves, What’s For Breakfast Records
- Pelt – “Hugeness”, Pelt(er), Radioactive Rat Records, 1993
- Mission Of Burma – “Red”, Signals, Calls, And Marches, Ace Of Heart Records, 1981
- The Birthday Party – “The Friend Catcher”, Live 81-82, 4AD, 1999 / 2013
- Bardo Pond – “Back Porch”, Bufo Alvarius, Amen 29:15, Drunken Fish Records, 1995
- Burnt Hills – “Untitled 2-3”, Slip Through Time, Tape Drift Records, 2014
- Tashi Dorji & Tyler Damon – “Gate Left Open”, Both Will Escape, Family Vineyard, 2016
- The Stooges – “L.A. Blues”, Fun House, Elektra / Rhino Records, 1970 / 2005
Hour 2
- Teenage Jesus And The Jerks – “Freud in Flop” / “Race Mixing”, Teenage Jesus And The Jerks, Migraine, 1979
- Sissy Spacek – “Cobra Heart and Rainbow Pic”, Scissors, Helicopter, 2002
- Vampire Belt – “Black Spring”, Unfit Structures, Hermit Hut, 2015
- Masayuki Takayanagi – “What Have We Given?”, April Is The Cruellest Month, April Disk / Blank Forms Editions, 1991 / 2019
- Roscoe Mitchell Sextet – “Ornette”, Sound, Delmark Records, 1966
- Dynasty Yellow Swans with John Wiese – “Basement Ghost”, Basement Ghost / Castle EVP, Helicopter, 2004
- Midnight Mines – “Insect Dub”, Insect Doom, Mystery Plane, 2014
- Tolerance – “Osteo-tomy”, Anonym, Vanity Records, 1979 / 2015 3:51 LP
- Tony Conrad – “May”, The Japanese Room At La Pagode / May, Table Of The Elements, 1995
- Wednesday Knudsen and Willie Lane – “Trillium”, Natch 9, 2019
- MV & EE – “Sugar On Snow > Feelin’ Fine”, Ladbrokes Cocktease On Hen Night, Heroine Celestial Agriculture, 2016 (w/ Mick Flower, 07/12/13 – Manchester, UK)