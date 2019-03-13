Psychic and Powerless 03/13/19

Guitar mangling, soft somethings, time lag accumulators, and more for the 30th iteration of Psychic and Powerless.
Hour 1
- DNA – “5:30” / “Blonde Redhead”, A Taste of DNA, American Clavé / Superior Viaduct, 1981/ 2016
- Last Exit – “Discharge”, Last Exit, Enemy Records, 1986
- Sonny Sharrock – “Black Bottom”, Guitar, Enemy Records, 1986
- Dinosaur Jr. – “Bulbs of Passion”, Nothing Short Of Total War (Part One), Blast First, 1989 (11/08/88 - London, England)
- Boris – “Naki Kyoku”, Archive II, Daymare Recordings, 2014 (05/15/03 – Tokyo, Japan)
- Drive Like Jehu – “Super Unison”, Yank Crime, Headhunter Records / Cargo Records, 1994
- Yo La Tengo – “Barnaby Hardly Working”, (12/10/12 – Hoboken, NJ, nyctaper.com)
- Sonic Youth – “Pink Steam” / “Or” (07/01/06 – Portland, OR)
Hour 2
- Michael Flower / Neil Campbell / Bobby Glue –Excerpt from 9.3.18, OTOroku, 2019 (09/03/18 – London, England)
- Mars – “11000 Volts” / “Helen Fordsdale”, Live At Artists Space, Feeding Tube Records / Negative Glam, 2011 (05/06/78 – New York City, NY)
- Six Organs of Admittance – “Just A Little Fire”, Losing Tracks of Time, 2019
- Terry Riley – “Ecstasy”, Poppy Nogood and the Phantom Band “All Night Flight”, Cortical Foundation / Elision Fields, 1996 /2006 (03/22/68 – Buffalo, NY)
- Steve Lacy – “Stamps”, Stamps, Hat Hut Records / Corbett vs. Dempsey, 1979 / 2018, (02/22/78 – Paris, France)
- Jim O’Rourke – “Not Sport, Martial Art”, Halfway to a Threeway, Drag City, 1999
- The Dead C – “Helen Said This”, Helen Said This / Bury, Siltbreeze / Ba Da Bing! / Jagjaguwar, 1990 / 2008
- The Dead C – “Scarey Nest”, Eusa Kills, Flying Nun Records / Ba Da Bing! / Jagjaguwar, 1989 / 2008
- Bardo Pond – “Lb.”, Dilate, Matador, 2001