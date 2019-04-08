1) Lizzo - Scuse Me
2) Alicia Bridges - I Love the Nightlife
3) Andy Bey - Celestial Blues (Avener Rework)
4) Janelle Monae - Primetime
5) Jay Boogie - It Ain't About You
6) St. Vincent - Cruel
7) La Roux - Paradise Is You
8) Ryan Beatty - Haircut
9) Kaytranada - Weight Off
10) Rostam - Bike Dream
11) Kevin Abstract - Miserable America
12) Taylor Bennett - Broad Shoulders
13) Brockhampton - Bleach
14) Red Stick Roller Derby Interview
15) Against Me! - Black Me Out
16) Rufus Wainwright - Oh What a World
17) Curt Boettcher - I Love You More Each Day
18) Wilma Burgess - This Highway Leads to Glory
19) The Smiths - Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want
20) Blame Sally - Bird in Hand
21) Mal Blum - San Cristobal
22) Rufus Wainwright - The Art Teacher
23) Frank Ocean - Good Guy