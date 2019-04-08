Roller Derby Queer Sphere
Red Stick Roller Derby

1) Lizzo - Scuse Me

2) Alicia Bridges - I Love the Nightlife

3) Andy Bey - Celestial Blues (Avener Rework)

4) Janelle Monae - Primetime

5) Jay Boogie - It Ain't About You

6) St. Vincent - Cruel

7) La Roux - Paradise Is You

8) Ryan Beatty - Haircut

9) Kaytranada - Weight Off

10) Rostam - Bike Dream

11) Kevin Abstract - Miserable America

12) Taylor Bennett - Broad Shoulders

13) Brockhampton - Bleach

14) Red Stick Roller Derby Interview

15) Against Me! - Black Me Out

16) Rufus Wainwright - Oh What a World

17) Curt Boettcher - I Love You More Each Day

18) Wilma Burgess - This Highway Leads to Glory

19) The Smiths - Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want

20) Blame Sally - Bird in Hand

21) Mal Blum - San Cristobal

22) Rufus Wainwright - The Art Teacher

23) Frank Ocean - Good Guy

