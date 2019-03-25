Queer Sphere

This was my last live show, guys! Please tune in this week for my final show and a special interview with Evelyn of Red Stick Roller Derby.

1) Elton John - Pinball Wizard

2) Against Me! - Thrash Unreal

3) Neon Trees - 1983

4) Panic! at the Disco - Vegas Lights

5) Tegan and Sara - Closer

6) Lady Gaga - Summerboy

7) Azealia Banks - Nude Beach A-Go-Go

8) Janelle Monae - Lettin Go!

9) La Roux - Kiss and Not Tell

10) Brayton Bowman - Feel You (edit)

11) Todrick Hall - Ring-A-Ling

12) Dai Burger - Everything is Litty

13) Lizzo - Coconut Oil

14) Lizzo - Scuse Me

15) Janelle Monae - I Like That

16) Azealia Banks - Soda

17) St. Vincent - Young Lover

18) Hayley Kiyoko - A Belle to Remember

19) Lady Gaga - Gypsy

20) Hayley Kiyoko - Let it Be

21) Chill - Anthony Amorim

22) Courtney Barnett - Out of the Woodwork

23) Courtney Barnett - Avant Gardener

24) Karen & the Sorrows - Nowhere

25) Kesha - Rainbow

26) Rostam - Sumer

Load comments