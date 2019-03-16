1) Panic! at the Disco - I Have Friends in Holy Spaces
2) La Roux - Sexotheque
3) La Roux - Uptight Downtown
4) Lowell - Bitter Rivals
6) St. Vincent - Cruel
7) Passion Pit - To Kingdom Come
8) Ryan Beatty - Rhinestone
9) Ryan Beatty - Crash
10) Ah-mer-ah-su - Meg Ryan
11) Odesza - Higher Ground
12) Lighter - Miley Cyrus
13) Rostam - Wood
14) Miley Cyrus - The Floyd Song
15) Blame Sally - Take Me There
16) Rufus Wainwright - Je Reviendrai a Montreal
17) Mal Blum - Fine!
18) Ani DiFranco - As Is
19) Curt Boettcher - Louise
20) Curt Boettcher - Dancing Dandelion
21) The Smiths - Nowhere Fast
22) Panic! at the Disco - Pas de Cheval
23) The Smiths - Barbarism Begins at Home
24) Tegan and Sara - Knife Going In
25) Tegan and Sara - Nineteen
26) Meshell Ndegeocello - Sensitivity
27) Anomie Belle - King of Carrot Flowers Pt. 1
28) St. Vincent - Happy Birthday, Johnny
29) richard cortez - Don't Go, Not Yet