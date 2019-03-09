Queer Sphere

1) Lady Gaga - John Wayne

2) Panic! at the Disco - Emperor's New Clothes

3) Panic! at the Disco - The Only Difference Between Martyrdom and Suicide is Press Coverage

4) Opal Foxx Quartet - Nightingale

5) Against Me! - Stop!

6) Blame Sally - Countdown

7) The Smiths - Barbarism Begins at Home

8) Courtney Barnett - Nameless, Faceless

9) The Runaways - I Love Playing with Fire

10) Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - I Hate Myself for Loving You

11) Against Me! - White People for Peace

12) Faith No More - Underwater Love

13) Tegan and Sara - Hop a Plane

14) Green Day - Extraordinary Girl/Letterbomb

15) Green Day - Give Me Novocaine/She's a Rebel

16) The Smiths - How Soon Is Now?

17) Meshell Ndegeocello - I Wonder if I Take You Home

18) Karen & the Sorrows - Walk Through the Desert

19) Queen - Play the Game

20) Elton John - Crocodile Rock

21) Elton John - Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting

22) Blame Sally - Pajaros sin Alas

23) Rufus Wainwright - Another Believer

24) Rufus Wainwright - Jericho

25) Meshell Ndegeocello - Waterfalls

26) Wilma Burgess - Misty Blue

Load comments