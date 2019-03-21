Reelin' In The Years- 03/16/2019

1993. Only true '90s babies will understand.
1. Creep- Radiohead
2. Come To My Window- Melissa Etheridge
3. Heart-Shaped Box- Nirvana
4. Cryin'- Aerosmith
5. Mary Jane's Last Dance- Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
6. Daughter- Pearl Jam
7. Fade Into You- Mazzy Star
8. Distant Sun- Crowded House
9. Pickin' Up The Pieces- Widespread Panic
10. Good- Better Than Ezra
11. Break It Down Again- Tears For Fears
12. All I Wanna Do- Sheryl Crow
13. (I Can't Help) Falling In Love With You- UB40
14. I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)- Meat Loaf
15. All That She Wants- Ace of Base
16. Linger- The Cranberries
17. Ordinary World- Duran Duran
18. Ants Marching (live 1993)- Dave Matthews Band
19. Are You Gonna Go My Way- Lenny Kravitz
20. Mr. Jones- Counting Crows
21. The River of Dreams- Billy Joel
22. What Is Love- Haddaway
23. Livin' On The Edge- Aerosmith
24. Streets of Philadelphia- Bruce Springsteen
25. The Sign- Ace of Base
26. Hey Jealousy (live 1993)- Gin Blossoms