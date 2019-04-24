Reelin in the Years- 3/30/19

1. I Want You (She's So Heavy)- The Beatles

2. Suspicious Minds- Elvis Presley 

3. With a Little Help From My Friends- Joe Cocker

4. Babe I'm Gonna Leave You- Led Zeppelin 

5. Helplessly Hoping- Crosby, Stills, and Nash

6. Gimme Shelter- The Rolling Stones

7. I Want You Back- Jackson 5

8. Space Oddity- David Bowie

9. Oh Well (pt. 1)- Fleetwood Mac

10. Pinball Wizard- The Who

11. Jackson- Johnny Cash & June Carter 

12. Whole Lotta Love- Led Zeppelin 

13. You Can't Always Get What You Want- The Rolling Stones

14. Ramblin' Gamblin' Man- Bob Seger

15.  Proud Mary- Creedence Clearwater Revival 

16. Don't Let Me Down- The Beatles 

17. Crying Song- Pink Floyd 

18. In the Ghetto- Elvis Presley 

19. It's Your Thing- The Isley Brothers

20. Sweetness- Yes

Load comments