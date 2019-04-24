Reelin in the Years- 3/30/19

1. I Want You (She's So Heavy)- The Beatles
2. Suspicious Minds- Elvis Presley
3. With a Little Help From My Friends- Joe Cocker
4. Babe I'm Gonna Leave You- Led Zeppelin
5. Helplessly Hoping- Crosby, Stills, and Nash
6. Gimme Shelter- The Rolling Stones
7. I Want You Back- Jackson 5
8. Space Oddity- David Bowie
9. Oh Well (pt. 1)- Fleetwood Mac
10. Pinball Wizard- The Who
11. Jackson- Johnny Cash & June Carter
12. Whole Lotta Love- Led Zeppelin
13. You Can't Always Get What You Want- The Rolling Stones
14. Ramblin' Gamblin' Man- Bob Seger
15. Proud Mary- Creedence Clearwater Revival
16. Don't Let Me Down- The Beatles
17. Crying Song- Pink Floyd
18. In the Ghetto- Elvis Presley
19. It's Your Thing- The Isley Brothers
20. Sweetness- Yes