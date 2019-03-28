Reelin' in the Years 03/23/19

bringing back all your Myspace feeeeeelz….it's 2007 babyyyyy!
1. The Great Escape- Boys Like Girls
2. Wake Up Call- Maroon 5
3. Thnks Fr Th Mmrs- Fall Out Boy
4. Bodysnatchers- Radiohead
5. The Pretender- Foo Fighters
6. Electric Feel- MGMT
7. All My Friends- LCD Soundsystem
8. Australia- The Shins
9. Let's Dance to Joy Division- The Wombats
10. 505- Arctic Monkeys
11. No Cars Go- Arcade Fire
12. Paper Planes- M.I.A
13. Misery Business- Paramore
14. Missed the Boat- Modest Mouse
15. Impossible Germany- Wilco
16. Icky Thump- The White Stripes
17. Stop and Stare- One Republic
18. Shake It- Metro Station
19. 3's & 7's- Queens of the Stone Age
20. Skinny Love- Bon Iver
21. CrushCrushCrush- Paramore
22. Do Me A Favour- Arctic Monkeys
23. Check Yes, Juliet- We The Kings
24. Apologize- One Republic (feat. Timbaland)
25. Thinking About You- Norah Jones
26. Valerie- Mark Ronson (feat. Amy Winehouse)
27. Dance Floor Anthem- Good Charlotte
28. Love Song- Sara Bareilles
29. Won't Go Home Without You- Maroon 5
30. S.O.S- Jonas Brothers