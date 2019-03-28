Reelin' in the Years 03/23/19

bringing back all your Myspace feeeeeelz….it's 2007 babyyyyy!

1. The Great Escape- Boys Like Girls

2. Wake Up Call- Maroon 5

3. Thnks Fr Th Mmrs- Fall Out Boy

4. Bodysnatchers- Radiohead 

5. The Pretender- Foo Fighters 

6. Electric Feel- MGMT

7. All My Friends- LCD Soundsystem 

8. Australia- The Shins

9. Let's Dance to Joy Division- The Wombats 

10. 505- Arctic Monkeys 

11. No Cars Go- Arcade Fire 

12. Paper Planes- M.I.A

13. Misery Business- Paramore 

14. Missed the Boat- Modest Mouse

15. Impossible Germany- Wilco

16. Icky Thump- The White Stripes 

17. Stop and Stare- One Republic 

18. Shake It- Metro Station

19. 3's & 7's- Queens of the Stone Age

20. Skinny Love- Bon Iver

21. CrushCrushCrush- Paramore 

22. Do Me A Favour- Arctic Monkeys

23. Check Yes, Juliet- We The Kings

24. Apologize- One Republic (feat. Timbaland)

25. Thinking About You- Norah Jones

26. Valerie- Mark Ronson (feat. Amy Winehouse)

27. Dance Floor Anthem- Good Charlotte

28. Love Song- Sara Bareilles 

29. Won't Go Home Without You- Maroon 5

30. S.O.S- Jonas Brothers

