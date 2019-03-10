Reelin' in the Years 03/09/19

It's 1984! The only thing bigger than the hair were the hits!

1. You Spin Me Right Round- Dead or Alive

2. When Doves Cry- Prince

3. Could You Be Loved- Bob Marley & The Wailers

4. Jump- Van Halen

5. Dancing in the Dark- Bruce Springsteen

6. No Woman No Cry- Bob Marley & The Wailers

7. Footloose- Kenny Loggins

8. I'm Stepping Out- John Lennon

9. I Would Die 4 U- Prince

10. I Want to Break Free- Queen

11. We're Not Gonna Take It- Twisted Sister

12. Wake Me Up Before You Go Go- Wham!

13. Can't Fight This Feeling- REO Speedwagon

14. Forever Young- Alphaville

15. Hammer to Fall- Queen

16. No Parking (On the Dancefloor)- Midnight Star

17. Material Girl- Madonna 

18. You Might Think- The Cars

19. What's Love Got To Do With It- Tina Turner

20. Breaking Hearts (Ain't What It Used To Be)- Elton John

21. Love is a Battlefield- Pat Benatar

22. The Boys of Summer- Don Henley

23. I Want to Know What Love Is- Foreigner 

24. Rock You Like A Hurricane- Scorpions 

25. Ghostbusters- Ray Parker Jr.

26. Careless Whisper- Wham!

