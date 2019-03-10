Reelin' in the Years 03/09/19

It's 1984! The only thing bigger than the hair were the hits!
1. You Spin Me Right Round- Dead or Alive
2. When Doves Cry- Prince
3. Could You Be Loved- Bob Marley & The Wailers
4. Jump- Van Halen
5. Dancing in the Dark- Bruce Springsteen
6. No Woman No Cry- Bob Marley & The Wailers
7. Footloose- Kenny Loggins
8. I'm Stepping Out- John Lennon
9. I Would Die 4 U- Prince
10. I Want to Break Free- Queen
11. We're Not Gonna Take It- Twisted Sister
12. Wake Me Up Before You Go Go- Wham!
13. Can't Fight This Feeling- REO Speedwagon
14. Forever Young- Alphaville
15. Hammer to Fall- Queen
16. No Parking (On the Dancefloor)- Midnight Star
17. Material Girl- Madonna
18. You Might Think- The Cars
19. What's Love Got To Do With It- Tina Turner
20. Breaking Hearts (Ain't What It Used To Be)- Elton John
21. Love is a Battlefield- Pat Benatar
22. The Boys of Summer- Don Henley
23. I Want to Know What Love Is- Foreigner
24. Rock You Like A Hurricane- Scorpions
25. Ghostbusters- Ray Parker Jr.
26. Careless Whisper- Wham!