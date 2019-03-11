Lots of new faces on this edition of Simpler Daze w/ the Sunshine Kid, and all of them equally as lovely! Y'all enjoy.
Sufjan Stevens - Futile Devices
Mighty Oaks - Driftwood Seat
Rising Appalachia - Harmonize
Courtney Hartman & Taylor Ashton - Wayside
Molly Tuttle - Million Miles
Elage Diouf - I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow
Jade Bird - Uh Huh
Sean McConnell - Bottom of the Sea
Benjamin Booker - Motivation
Kaia Kater - Rose on the Mountain
Kasey Musgraves - Lonely Weekend
Erin Rae - Wild Blue Wind
Brandi Carlile - Every Time I Hear That Song
Darling West - Loneliness
Julie Byrne - All the Land Glimmered Beneath
Waxahatchee - Chapel of Pines
Wilco - How to Fight Loneliness
Phosphorescent - Joe Tex, etc.
Novo Amor - State Lines
River Whyless - The Pool
Iron & Wine - Autumn Town Leaves
Steve Earle & The Dukes - Old Friends
Fleet Foxes - Battery Kinzie
Crooked Still - Ain't No Grave
Our Native Daughters - Moon Meets the Sun
Father John Misty - I Went to the Store One Day