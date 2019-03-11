Simp Daze Logo

Lots of new faces on this edition of Simpler Daze w/ the Sunshine Kid, and all of them equally as lovely! Y'all enjoy.

Sufjan Stevens - Futile Devices

Mighty Oaks - Driftwood Seat

Rising Appalachia - Harmonize

Courtney Hartman & Taylor Ashton - Wayside

Molly Tuttle - Million Miles

Elage Diouf - I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow

Jade Bird - Uh Huh

Sean McConnell - Bottom of the Sea

Benjamin Booker - Motivation

Kaia Kater - Rose on the Mountain

Kasey Musgraves - Lonely Weekend

Erin Rae - Wild Blue Wind

Brandi Carlile - Every Time I Hear That Song

Darling West - Loneliness

Julie Byrne - All the Land Glimmered Beneath

Waxahatchee - Chapel of Pines

Wilco - How to Fight Loneliness

Phosphorescent - Joe Tex, etc.

Novo Amor - State Lines

River Whyless - The Pool

Iron & Wine - Autumn Town Leaves

Steve Earle & The Dukes - Old Friends

Fleet Foxes - Battery Kinzie

Crooked Still - Ain't No Grave

Our Native Daughters - Moon Meets the Sun

Father John Misty - I Went to the Store One Day

