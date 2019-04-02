This FUNdraiser edition of Simpler Daze is brought to you in three parts: BLUEGRASS COVERS, MODERN FOLK, and PORCH CLASSICS. Thanks everyone SO MUCH for their support of this show and all others here at KLSU! You guys rock, and I hope y'all enjoy.
The Orchard Music - Take On Me
Iron Horse - Ocean Breathes Salty
Cornbread Red - Dirty Little Secret
Pickin' On Series - Under the Bridge
Kishi Bashi - This Must Be the Place
Pickin' On Series - Young Folks
Old & In the Way - Wild Horses
Mumford & Sons - The Cave
Waxahatchee - Silver
Alela Diane - White As Diamonds
Old Crow Medicine Show - Wagon Wheel
Trampled By Turtles - Wait So Long
Punch Brothers - All Ashore
Iron & Wine - Thomas County Law
George Jones - Choices
Iris Dement - Hotter Than Mojave In My Heart
Townes Van Zandt - Pancho and Lefty
Emmylou Harris - Two More Bottles of Wine
John Prine - It's a Big Ol' Goofy World
Marty Robbins - You Gave Me a Mountain