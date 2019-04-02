Simp Daze Logos

This FUNdraiser edition of Simpler Daze is brought to you in three parts: BLUEGRASS COVERS, MODERN FOLK, and PORCH CLASSICS. Thanks everyone SO MUCH for their support of this show and all others here at KLSU! You guys rock, and I hope y'all enjoy. 

The Orchard Music - Take On Me

Iron Horse - Ocean Breathes Salty

Cornbread Red - Dirty Little Secret

Pickin' On Series - Under the Bridge

Kishi Bashi - This Must Be the Place

Pickin' On Series - Young Folks

Old & In the Way - Wild Horses

Mumford & Sons - The Cave

Waxahatchee - Silver

Alela Diane - White As Diamonds 

Old Crow Medicine Show - Wagon Wheel

Trampled By Turtles - Wait So Long

Punch Brothers - All Ashore

Iron & Wine - Thomas County Law

George Jones - Choices

Iris Dement - Hotter Than Mojave In My Heart

Townes Van Zandt - Pancho and Lefty

Emmylou Harris - Two More Bottles of Wine

John Prine - It's a Big Ol' Goofy World

Marty Robbins - You Gave Me a Mountain

