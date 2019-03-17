This week's show is all about Bluegrass, divided into three thematic parts! Y'all enjoy.
Part One: 'GRASS COVERS
Eric Weissberg & Steve Mandell - Dueling Banjos
The Be Good Tanyas - House of the Rising Sun
Obadiah Parker - Hey Ya
Iron Horse - Float On
Trampled by Turtles - Where Is My Mind?
Brad Davis - Africa
John Mailander - Gentle on My Mind
Chris Thile - Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground
Della Mae - Sixteen Tons
Iron Horse - Come as You Are
Part Two: CLASSIC 'GRASS
Del McCoury - High on the Mountain
Bill Monroe & Co. - Danny Boy
Jim & Jesse - She Left Me Standing on the Mountain
The Dillards - Dooley
Ola Belle Reed - I've Endured
Hazel Dickens & Alice Gerrard - T.B. Blues (They're at Rest Together)
The Cox Family - I Am Weary, Let Me Rest
Ralph Stanley & Co. - I'll Fly Away
Part Three: BLUEGRASS? MORE LIKE NEWGRASS
Trampled by Turtles - The Middle
Mipso - Edges Run
Tim O'Brien - Guardian Angel
Wild Ponies - Sally Ann
Ordinary Elephant - Another Day
Punch Brothers - My Oh My
Steve Martin & Co. - Caroline
Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge - Greener Grass