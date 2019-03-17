Simp Daze Logo

This week's show is all about Bluegrass, divided into three thematic parts! Y'all enjoy.

Part One: 'GRASS COVERS

Eric Weissberg & Steve Mandell - Dueling Banjos

The Be Good Tanyas - House of the Rising Sun

Obadiah Parker - Hey Ya

Iron Horse - Float On

Trampled by Turtles - Where Is My Mind?

Brad Davis - Africa

John Mailander - Gentle on My Mind

Chris Thile - Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground

Della Mae - Sixteen Tons

Iron Horse - Come as You Are

Part Two: CLASSIC 'GRASS

Del McCoury - High on the Mountain

Bill Monroe & Co. - Danny Boy

Jim & Jesse - She Left Me Standing on the Mountain

The Dillards - Dooley

Ola Belle Reed - I've Endured

Hazel Dickens & Alice Gerrard - T.B. Blues (They're at Rest Together)

The Cox Family - I Am Weary, Let Me Rest

Ralph Stanley & Co. - I'll Fly Away

Part Three: BLUEGRASS? MORE LIKE NEWGRASS

Trampled by Turtles - The Middle

Mipso - Edges Run

Tim O'Brien - Guardian Angel

Wild Ponies - Sally Ann

Ordinary Elephant - Another Day

Punch Brothers - My Oh My

Steve Martin & Co. - Caroline

Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge - Greener Grass

Load comments