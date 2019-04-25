The Airline: April 22, 2019

Just some tunes in case this is the last time we cross paths. I prefer to end on an ambitious note

Soko - Sweet Sound of Ignorance

Porches - Mood

Swim Mountain - All I Care About

Post Animal - When I Get Home

The Smashing Pumpkins - Sweet Sweet

RHEYA - Franchise

Gus Dapperton - Coax & Botany

Jaguar Sun - Make It Out

Yves Jarvis - To Say That Is Easy

Grace Jones - La vie en rose

Maria Somerville - Brighter Days

Dr. Dog - Army of Ancients

Stevie Wonder - Sunshine In Their Eyes

Slapp Happy - The Secret

Weyes Blood - Something To Believe

Violet Eves - Listen Over The Ocean

The Beach Boys - Big Sur

A Flock of Seagulls - Space Age Love Song

Them Are Us Too - False Moon

Snow In Mexico - You and My Winter

Jerry Paper - International Man of Melancholy

Luby Sparks - The Short Lived Girl

My Bloody Valentine - I Only Said

The Rolling Stones - Heaven

