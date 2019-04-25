The Airline: April 22, 2019

Just some tunes in case this is the last time we cross paths. I prefer to end on an ambitious note
Soko - Sweet Sound of Ignorance
Porches - Mood
Swim Mountain - All I Care About
Post Animal - When I Get Home
The Smashing Pumpkins - Sweet Sweet
RHEYA - Franchise
Gus Dapperton - Coax & Botany
Jaguar Sun - Make It Out
Yves Jarvis - To Say That Is Easy
Grace Jones - La vie en rose
Maria Somerville - Brighter Days
Dr. Dog - Army of Ancients
Stevie Wonder - Sunshine In Their Eyes
Slapp Happy - The Secret
Weyes Blood - Something To Believe
Violet Eves - Listen Over The Ocean
The Beach Boys - Big Sur
A Flock of Seagulls - Space Age Love Song
Them Are Us Too - False Moon
Snow In Mexico - You and My Winter
Jerry Paper - International Man of Melancholy
Luby Sparks - The Short Lived Girl
My Bloody Valentine - I Only Said
The Rolling Stones - Heaven