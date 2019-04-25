The Airline: April 8, 2019

Before spring break, we gotta let the vibes in here HOW SWAY??
Atlas Sound - Walkabout (feat. Noah Lennox)
Julee Cruise - Floating
BADBADNOTGOOD - Chompy's Paradise
Barrie - Canyons
Goth Babe - Sometimes
infinite bisous - Sole Mate
Sunflower Bean - Easier Said
Blood Orange - Minetta Creek
Mount Kimbie - Blue Train Lines (feat. King Krule)
Polykite - Bones
Sure Sure - Lie Lie Lie
Yves Tumor - The Feeling When You Walk Away
Natalie Prass - Short Court Style
Drugdealer - Honey (feat. Weyes Blood)
Yo La Tengo - The Weakest Part
Slowdive - Souvlaki Space Station
Day Wave - Total Zombie
Hazel English - More Like You
HOMESHAKE - Just Like My
Connan Mockasin - Charlotte's Thong
The Internet - Wanna Be
The Symposium - Streems
Glue Trip - Lucid Dream
Ariel Pink - Fright Night (Nevermore)
Vacations - On Hold