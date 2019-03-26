The Airline: March 25, 2019 (Fundraiser Hullabaloo)

SPECIAL FUNDRAISER EXTRAVAGANZA FEAT. FRISCIA AND JIMMY, QUITE POSSIBLY THE BEST CROSSOVER EPISODE SINCE "THE JETSONS MEET THE FLINTSTONES"

Ginger Root - Mahjong Room

Ceramic Animal - Dreams Via Memories

Gorillaz - Andromeda (feat. DRAM)

Happyness - Weird Little Birthday Girl

Yo La Tengo - Nowhere Near

Whitney - You and Me (Demo)

HOMESHAKE - Another Thing

SBTRKT - Temporary View (feat. Sampha)

Future Islands - A Dream of You and Me

Hookworms - Each Time We Pass

Good Morning - Step Aside

Chad VanGaalen - Mind Hijacker's Curse

Infinite bisous - J'veux du cuir

salvia palth - girl

Tame Impala - Patience

MGMT - TSLAMP

STRFKR - Rawnald Gregory Erickson the Second (Strategy Remix)

Jack Stauber's Micropop - Two Time

Mazzy Star - Halah

The Ocean Blue - Cerulean

Nilufer Yanya - Thanks 4 Nothing

Elephant - Skyscraper

Secret Colours - Love

King Krule - La Lune

Thanks to everyone who listened to this very special episode during fundraiser week!  As always, it means so much that you all support a platform like KLSU that allows little ol' people like me to pursue the musical passions that ebb and flow through the life of everyone.  Love ya!

