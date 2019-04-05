The Airline: April 1, 2019

Travis Scott - SICKO MODE

April Fools

Deerhunter - Helicopter

The Radio Dept. - The worst taste in music 

American Football - Silhouettes

Widowspeak - When I Tried

Ride - Sennen

Alex Burey - Inside World

Luluc - Spring

Marvin Gaye - Where Are We Going? (Alternate Mix 2)

Eric Copeland - Cheap Treat (Panda Bear Version)

Ween - Sarah

Sean Angus Watson - It Gets Better

Hatchie - Without A Blush

Chastity Belt - Different Now

Nilufer Yanya - Baby Blu

Photay - Outre Lux (feat. Madison McFerrin)

JEFF the Brotherhood - Parachute

My Bloody Valentine - Off Your Face

Greg Yoder - Things Were So Easy

Kevin Morby - Nothing Sacred / All Things Wild

Little Dragon - Feather

Japanese Breakfast - Road Head

Summer Salt - Driving to Hawaii

Luna - Tiger Lily

Mr. Twin Sister - All Around and Away We Go

Beach House - 10 Mile Stereo

