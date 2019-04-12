The Anarchy Hour 4/10/19

The first hour of this week's show was just like your typical Anarchy Hour, but I decided to try something new for the second hour. The 1 hour long Stoner-Doom Metal anthem, Dopesmoker, finally made its debut onto the Anarchy Hour. I'd recommend listening with a bucket under your head to retain its contents while your face melts off.

My War - Black Flag

Stay Close to Me - Bad Brains

Knowledge - Operation Ivy

Waiting Room - Fugazi

Sound System - Operation Ivy

Re-Ignition - Bad Brains

I Wanna Be Your Dog - The Stooges

Start Today - Gorilla Biscuits

Viva La Revolution - The Adicts

I'm Not a Loser - Descendents

Beverly Hills - Circle Jerks

Human Being - Warish

John Wayne Was a Nazi - M.D.C.

Die, Die My Darling - Misfits

Don't Want To Know If You Are Lonely - Hüsker Dü

I Am Yours - The Adicts

Toxicity - System Of A Down

Thetawaves - System Of A Down

Decayin' with The Boys - Every Time I Die

Reclamation - Fugazi

Dopesmoker - Sleep

