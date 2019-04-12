The Anarchy Hour 4/10/19

The first hour of this week's show was just like your typical Anarchy Hour, but I decided to try something new for the second hour. The 1 hour long Stoner-Doom Metal anthem, Dopesmoker, finally made its debut onto the Anarchy Hour. I'd recommend listening with a bucket under your head to retain its contents while your face melts off.
My War - Black Flag
Stay Close to Me - Bad Brains
Knowledge - Operation Ivy
Waiting Room - Fugazi
Sound System - Operation Ivy
Re-Ignition - Bad Brains
I Wanna Be Your Dog - The Stooges
Start Today - Gorilla Biscuits
Viva La Revolution - The Adicts
I'm Not a Loser - Descendents
Beverly Hills - Circle Jerks
Human Being - Warish
John Wayne Was a Nazi - M.D.C.
Die, Die My Darling - Misfits
Don't Want To Know If You Are Lonely - Hüsker Dü
I Am Yours - The Adicts
Toxicity - System Of A Down
Thetawaves - System Of A Down
Decayin' with The Boys - Every Time I Die
Reclamation - Fugazi
Dopesmoker - Sleep